Ask Dave: Should I fill all my RV’s tanks with water during winter storage?

Answers to questions about RV Repair and Maintenance from RV expert Dave Solberg, author of the "RV Handbook" and the managing editor of the RV Repair Club.



Dear Dave,

When storing our coach for the winter (inside and plugged in), should we fill our fresh, gray, and black tanks with fresh water? Thanks! —David, Tiffin Allegro Bus

Dear David,

I would drain every tank and clean them out thoroughly, as sitting water can get skunky and develop bacteria pretty fast. Plus, the black water tank will have holding tank chemicals and sewage in it.

How to clean the RV’s tanks for storage

First, I would drain the black water tank and then fill it back up with fresh water, either through the black water flush valve, or a handheld wand through the toilet. This will help flush the tank again and especially clean off the monitor panel probes. I also use a clear adapter at the bayonet or end of the hose to see the condition of the dump fluid. You will be amazed at how dirty the second dump is. I usually dump it one more time just to be safe. Then I put in Thetford Drain Valve Lubricant to keep the rubber seal in the spade valve sealed.

After that, I dump the gray water tank and fill it again with fresh water and dump in some Thetford Gray Water Tank Treatment to make sure all soap and other items are flushed out. Then I dump again. I use the Valve Lubrication here as well. And finally, the fresh water tank, lines, pump, and water heater are completely drained.

One word of caution

If you are plugging in your unit, make sure it’s plugged into a dedicated outlet, not one that is ganged to others inside the building or garage. And make sure it’s wired with the proper power, as most residential plug-ins are either 10 or 15 amps. Run nothing but your converter, as it will draw about 9 amps. If you have anything else on, you could overload the circuit.

