Ask Dave: What can I use to level my 5th wheel besides bulky wood blocks?

I have a fifth wheel trailer. It weighs 9,400 lbs. fully loaded. Is it safe to use plastic leveling blocks under the front landing gear? I’m trying to eliminate some weight by not using heavy wood blocks. Thank you, Dave. —Al

There are several brands and styles of leveling assistance products including cones, blocks, and pads. Most of the cone styles such as the EZ Block are designed more for leveling jacks and only have a weight rating of 2,000 lbs., which might not work for your application.

The first thing I would suggest is to get your rig weighed to see what the front levelers will have for weight on each position. If your rig is 9,400 lbs., I would guess you might have only about 3,000 lbs. on the front levelers. This would probably be the max that the truck back axle could handle for GAWR.

Stromberg Carlson makes a cone design that has a weight rating of 6,000 lbs. that you can get from Amazon here.

The weight rating is lowered to 3,500 lbs. if they are stacked as in the photo.

Probably the most popular are the square plastic models that can be stacked, such as the Camco leveling blocks that come in a kit of 10 and can be stacked at various heights. They are 8.5” x 8.5” and 1.5” in height and will provide a 1” lift for each block. The larger pad gives a superior platform for the leveling jack and tires, if needed.

They do not recommend going over five blocks on each side. The entire 10-piece kit only weighs about 6 lbs. Quite a bit lighter and easier to store than your DIY wood blocks. There are several other brands on the market that are similar. However, I have used these on trailers in the past and they have outstanding reviews. You can find them at most RV dealers as well as Amazon here.

They do not publish a weight rating, so I called Camco and they said there is no weight rating and they can handle the weight of any 5th wheel and almost any large motor coach as long as they are only stacked five high. So your 9,400 lb. GVWR rig will be fine, according to the rep.

