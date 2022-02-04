Ask Dave: Doesn’t my LP tank have an excess flow valve?

Dear Dave,

On the propane tank, isn’t there a safety valve that shuts the tank off if there’s a sudden leak such as a ruptured line? Also, you mentioned open flames used on appliances. I believe that on mine there is no open flame; they have a sparker. —Ben

There is an excess flow valve designed into the connecting hose used on both ASME tanks for motorhomes and DOT cylinders of travel trailers and fifth wheels. It is a spring-loaded needle valve that will sense excess pressure due to a leak and shut off the flow until the system can backflow and release the pressure.

This can happen not only when there is a leak, but also if the valve is opened too quickly. It can take more than 10 minutes for pressure to be reduced enough for it to go back to normal operation.

Safety valve does not always shut off

One issue with this type of safety valve is that it will not shut off if you have a leak that is the same pressure as an appliance being used. For example, if a fitting to the stove or refrigerator loosens and there is a slight leak, it will not close as it senses the same pressure as the appliance would be using. Same for a small crack in a copper hose which can leak LP inside the rig that can pool in a refrigerator compartment.

As for the open flame, an LP appliance such as the refrigerator, water heater, or furnace will have an open flame after the spark ignitor light it. When the refrigerator control panel calls for cold, the gas valve opens and the spark ignitor (sparker) clicks and throws a spark into the burner tube. That ignites a flame that burns continually as it heats the rich liquid and turns it into a vapor. The vapor goes up the tube to the evaporator coils of the cooling unit. Same with the water heater and furnace. You can see the flame of the refrigerator by swiveling the cover of the burner assembly shown in the lower right of this photo.

I recommend shutting the valve off when traveling

Granted, they do not run all the time, and if you have direct spark ignition (DSI), you do not have a pilot light going at all times. However, you will have a flame burning occasionally for quite some time. This can be dangerous not only if you have an LP leak, but also when pulling into a fueling station. That is why I recommend shutting the valve off at the tank or cylinder while traveling.

I know there are a great number of RVers that have traveled with propane on and never had an issue. However, I don’t want to be the one that does.

