Ask Dave: How to override controller to move slideout

Can you feature an article on how to bypass the Schwintek controller to electronically bring in (or out) the slideout when trouble is not fixable on the spot? I had to do this once with help from Tiffin. It was a lifesaver for me, until I was able to get home and fix it. This would be a huge help to all your readers. Thanks in advance! —Randy, 2016 Tiffin Allegro Open Road

Good suggestion, and I’ll also cover manually retracting the slideout.

According to the Schwintek Service Manual, the owner can conduct an Electronic Manual Override that will provide 12-volt power directly to the motors. This allows the owner to use the retract/extend switch to bring the slideout in or out.

For older models, use this procedure

Press mode button 2 times quickly, press a 3rd time and hold for approximately 5 seconds. The green LED will flash on and off. Manual mode is now active for motor #1. Using the extend and retract switch, motor 1 can be jogged manually.

Press the mode button 1 more time and the green LED will flash on and off. Manual mode is now switched to motor #2. The extend and retract switch will now jog motor #2.

When both motors have been jogged to the desired position, exit manual mode by pressing and holding the mode button until both red and green LEDs start to flash. The control is now back in Auto mode.

If you have controller models C1, C2, and D0, use this procedure

Press the mode button 6 times and hold it in on the 7th for 5 seconds. The red and green LED lights will begin to flash. This puts the mechanism in Electronic Manual Override and you can bring the room in or out.

The part number is listed on the controller and the instructions for your model, as well.

In the Electronic Manual Override mode the motors will not be synchronized and one side of the slideout could be slower than the other or not work at all. If this occurs, stop the procedure and disconnect the motors.

Motor disengagement procedure

1. Remove motor retention screws located near the top of each vertical column on the outside of the coach (under bulb seal if equipped with bulb seal on column).

2. Locate motor.

On units built prior to 2011: Bend back wipe seal from outside of coach. On units from 2011 to current: See slot in H-column on the inside of the coach.

3. Pull motor up until disengaged (roughly 1/2″). A flat-head screwdriver can be used to pry the motor up.

4. Reinstall motor retention screw to hold motor in place or remove motor.

Manually retracting and extending

It may be possible to push the room in or out manually without disengaging the motors. A few years ago at the California RV Show I was conducting seminars. During set up, the Class C the local dealer brought for a walkaround had a failure and the room would not extend. We were pressed for time to get the show started, so four of us pushed the room out with two inside pushing and two outside pulling. It was not easy, but it did work. That night we pushed the room back in and they took it back to the dealership and replaced it with a working unit.

In the Service Manual it states to locate the controller and unplug the wire harness to both motors. (This is most likely the reason it took four guys.) Once the room is pushed in, plug the wire harnesses back in, as this is supposed to engage the brake. I would still recommend using an inside safety bar at the top or even a 2×4 to ensure the room doesn’t creep out during travel.

However, there are times no amount of force will bring the room in or out, and this would require disengaging the motors as mentioned before. In this case, an interior travel lock must be used for travel.

Lippert has some great instructional videos on their YouTube channel here.

