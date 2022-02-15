Ask Dave: Any safe lubrication for quick connect water connections?

Dear Dave,

Last year after my RV sat in place (full time) for almost two years because of COVID, I started to disassemble the water connections on it. I use mostly quick connections. Many of them were now “welded” together, and even with large pliers could not be separated. Is there some drinking-water-safe lubricant I can use on these quick connect water connections that will prevent this from happening again? —Larry

Dear Larry,

Over the past few years I have run across about four different brands of the quick connect/disconnect water connections and have had the same problem. The first brand I found was Shark Bite sold at Ace Hardware stores. They were really handy and seemed to hold very well. Those could be removed with the special tool and seemed to come apart easier as they had copper in the valve as well as plastic. You can also find them on Amazon.

The next brand I came across was Watts at my local home improvement store, and these were all plastic and much less expensive. Then Pex got into the market and it made sense as Pex is the same tubing used in most units.

These fittings are very easy to use, inexpensive, and come in a variety of sizes and configurations like shut off valves and “Tees”.

Problem with these quick connect water connections

The problem I have encountered with these is the hard plastic of the connection expands and contracts at different rates than the softer plastic of the pipe. They can literally weld together once they get hot and then cool down.

Using a spray lubricant such as CRC Silicone would probably jeopardize the connection and cause it to leak. There is a potable white lithium grease that I have seen at home improvement stores and on the internet. However, I feel that it might also cause the fitting to not grab as intended and eventually leak.

What I have also found is the more you connect and disconnect, the more it cuts or scuffs the pipe and the harder it is to disconnect. I have this issue with the demo piece you see in the photo, as I take this to my seminars and show how easy it is to repair a pipe or add a winterizing kit. It seems about 4-5 connections and the pipe is to a point it does not want to disconnect. I take it back home, heat it with a heat gun on low and it usually comes off. Then I get a new piece of pipe for the demo.

I do have a question. If you are disassembling your water connections and adding upgraded Pex pipe or connections, why do you need to disconnect them after that?

Do our readers have suggestions?

I’ll open this up to our readers to see if anyone has come across this and has a better way to disconnect the fitting. I know that Winnebago has used Flair-It system. That is a compression fitting, although not the push-in type. Rather, the barb goes into the water line and a plastic compression nut tightens. It is similar to the old-style copper and steel compression plumbing fittings. These are notorious for welding to the barb and usually have to be cut off.

OK, readers. Has anyone found an appropriate lubrication for the quick connect water connections or better solution?

