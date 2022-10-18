Ask Dave: We need your help! What is a better shoreline cord connection?

Dear Dave,

The detachable power cord that came with my camper has a locking ring that is very difficult to attach to the shore power connection on the camper without wanting to cross thread. I have reached out to Forest River and was basically told that was just the way it is due to the cheap plastic and that the threads are so fine. Was wondering if you have any suggestions for resolving this issue. It usually takes several attempts to get it on without cross-threading and I don’t want to damage either the cord or the connection on the camper. Thanks, John

Dear John,

I have fought those things forever, as well. Seems those and the garden hose fitting are my worst enemies. I have known of some owners that replace the entire connection and cord for a more course thread that was easier to attach. However, doing that was during a complete remodel and a little expensive.

Let’s see if anyone has a solution for this to help us both out. Anyone?

