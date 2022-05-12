Ask Dave: Where do I reset my RV’s 120-volt outlet?

Dear Dave,

Where can I find the control panel for 120-volt outlet reset? —Jonathan, 2021 Winnebago Adventurer 36Z

Dear Jonathan,

It depends on which 120-volt outlet you are trying to reset and how it is “ganged” to others. If the outlet is near a water source such as the kitchen, bathroom, or outside, it is most likely connected to a ground fault circuit interrupter (GFCI) outlet and protected. Most manufacturers put the main outlet with the test and reset button in one location such as the bathroom, and gang the other with what we called a “dummy” outlet that does not have the reset, just a plain faceplate and a GFCI sticker. However, they don’t usually last. This is a common question that the customer service centers receive.

The bottom photo is an outlet in a lower compartment of a basement model. If the main outlet has tripped, all outlets on that circuit will not work. You can use a non-contact voltage tester to verify which are on the circuit.

While you are plugged into shoreline power, or have the generator running, push the test button on the main GFCI and then test the outlets to find out which are dead.

GFCI outlets can become defective if tripped too often

I have come across many GFCI outlets that have become defective if they trip too often. The outlet will be live, but will not let current flow to the others. You can test this by using the non-contact tester on the incoming and outgoing wire. You just need to make sure that you have the tester far enough away from the outlet on the outgoing wire as it will sense current in the general vicinity.

Another issue could be that the outlet is powered by the inverter and it is not active. According to the diagram on the Winnebago site, you have a 2,000-watt inverter in a lower compartment that powers 4-5 outlets. Check to make sure those are working. You can also use the non-contact voltage tester to verify if power is coming to the outlet. It could just be a bad outlet.

