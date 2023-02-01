Wednesday, February 1, 2023

RV plugged into garage outlet. What can, and can’t, I run?

By Dave Solberg
Dear Dave,
I’m going to park my RV and hook it up to a garage outlet. I want to run my two rooftop A/C units, my 4-door refrigerator and my RV’s indoor lights. Is this enough amps to do this? —Ben, 2003 Monaco Knight, 34 feet

Dear Ben,
A typical garage outlet is only 20 amps and usually has other outlets “ganged” to it.

Roof air conditioners draw 14 amps each

Your roof air conditioners will draw about 14 amps each at peak, so that puts you over without using anything else! While you are plugged in, the converter will be charging the batteries periodically at 13.6 volts, then a float charge of a constant 13.2 volts, which could draw another 2-3 amps. Your refrigerator draws about 6–8 amps if it runs on 120-volt power, so you can see how easy it is to overload a circuit. The interior lights will draw 12-volt power from the house batteries, so it will not affect the load on the circuit except during the charging, as mentioned.

If you want to plug the unit into a garage outlet and run both roof air conditioners, you will need to have an electrician install a 30-amp circuit and dedicated outlet. However, even with that, the initial startup of the two air conditioners can overload the circuit, as well, so it is recommended to install a SoftStartRV™ to reduce that spike at the beginning of operation.

It is important to understand what is running and what these components draw, such as an electric water heater. It would also be a good idea to use a Surge Guard to know exactly what you are drawing. And make sure you use a properly rated extension cord if needed, and no longer than 25 feet.

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and the author of the “RV Handbook.”

Read more from Dave here

HAVE A QUESTION FOR DAVE?

We have a popular forum for Ask Dave. Please be as brief as possible. Attach a photo or two if it might help Dave with his response. Click to visit Dave’s forum. Or send your inquiries to him using the form below.

Click or drag a file to this area to upload.

##RVDT2048

