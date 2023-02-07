How can my RV’s roof air conditioner run more efficiently?

Dear Dave,

I’d like to improve the efficiency of our roof air conditioner. The factory shrouds are black. I’d like to paint them white. Second, I’d like to insulate the pipe from the compressor to the evaporator. Thanks. —Joe, 2019 Coachmen Pursuit

There are several things you can do to increase the efficiency of your roof air conditioners; however, I do not believe painting them white will add much to that. If there was a significant difference in temperature between the white and black, I doubt any of the major roof air conditioner manufacturers such as Airxcel, Dometic, or Lippert would offer anything in black. There are so many vents in the side and back of these units that they don’t build up much heat. Plus, I would also doubt the paint would stick very well to a plastic shroud that is subjected to the weather elements and the flexing of running down the road!

You are better off looking at the operation of the components and making sure everything is clean and working as designed and ways to improve the airflow.

How the air conditioning system works

The warm, moist interior air is drawn in by the fan through the air return in the ceiling of your rig and passes through the evaporator, which is a series of fins with the evaporator coils zig-zagging through it. As the air passes through, the coolant solution in the coils “flashes” and heat and moisture are removed. The air is then directed back through the chamber to either the direct air vent on the unit or ducted roof air throughout the coach.

The return air vent typically has a filter that needs to be inspected and cleaned periodically or it will restrict airflow. This is typically a plastic cell-type filter that can be cleaned with a vacuum or soap and water.

Once the return air passes through the filter, it is drawn through the evaporator coils, which can also get clogged with dust, pet hair, and even body powder, which the filter does not catch, such as this unit that was completely covered.

Periodically clean and inspect the evaporator coils and make sure the fins are straight and not smashed, which would also restrict airflow. You can typically access these through the return air and use a portable vacuum to clean the fins. Just be careful not to damage the coils.

Air conditioner efficiency

One of the most important issues to help with air conditioner efficiency is plugging any gaps in the air chamber, diverter, and ductwork. Most air conditioner manufacturers build their units with a standard air chamber that can be used for direct airflow coming straight out of the unit, or ducted vents. They supply a generic diverter, which is simply a flat panel made of rigid foam with HVAC foil on each side. The manufacturer cuts the panel to fit their ductwork and inserts it into the air chamber. Most of the time there are gaps around this diverter that allow the cold air to “escape” away from the desired path.

Remove the air return shroud and inspect the diverter and all vents going through the roof. Use HVAC “foil tape” to secure the diverter and plug any gaps and cover any exposed metal to reduce condensation. I have found several of the diverters that were installed with a single piece of duct tape that are either flapping around in the chamber or have come off completely. That allows the air to go back to the intake and just create a whirlwind inside the roof air and not much cool air going to the vents.

There are a few aftermarket products that can be installed such as the RV Airflow system, which is designed specifically for your unit, that create a sweeping path and also provide more efficient airflow. You can find them here.

