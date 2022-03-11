Ask Dave: How can I sanitize a collapsible hose for fresh water?

Dear Dave,

There is much written about the necessity and how to sanitize the potable water systems in the RV. I have only seen a few articles about sanitizing the potable hoses from the source to the RV. A bleach treatment in a “standard” hose makes sense to me. I am thinking of getting one of those collapsible hoses. With all the nooks and crannies when collapsed, can they as easily and safely be sanitized? —Kelly

The first thing you need to look at is if the water hose is designed for drinking water or is potable. Most “collapsible” hoses or coil hoses are designed for outside garden use and not drinkable water. There are several issues with them such as chemicals that can “leach” into the water during transfer, as well as taste.

Hose safe for fresh water

I did find a source for a “coil” type water hose that is also safe for fresh or potable water and is easier to store in a compartment. However, there are very few of these that are available at home improvement and hardware stores that can be used for a fresh water supply at a campground.

I researched the flexible or expandable hoses available and could not find one that was listed for potable water connections, rather outside use only. Here is one I use outside at home.

If you can find one that is approved for drinking water, I would suggest using a funnel to introduce a sanitizing solution of bleach and water of at least one quart into the hose and then connect it to a pressurized source such as a faucet and run water long enough to expand the hose. This should get to all the “nooks and crannies.”

Personally, I don’t like the flexible hose at home and would not use it in an RV application. The compact design is not a benefit over the cumbersome functionality.

Here are some drinking water hoses on Amazon. They don’t really appear to take up too much space.

