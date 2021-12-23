Ask Dave: Should I shut off my inverter during storage?

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club. Today he discusses when to shut off an inverter.



Dear Dave,

I have been told that when hooked up to shore power you should turn off the power to the inverter to keep from charging the battery. Is this true? Thanks. —Robert

Dear Robert,

It depends on your type of inverter. If it’s the larger 2,000-watt type, it will also be a battery charger and you want to leave it on to maintain the batteries. Lead-acid batteries will drain 4 percent each month and AGM 1-4 percent with no other drain. I would suspect you also have an LP leak detector connected and maybe other items that will drain it faster.

If the battery gets below 50 percent, it will start to sulfate and could even freeze in cold temps. Plus if you leave the battery in a low-charge state too long, it will weaken the battery, as well.

If the inverter is smaller

If your inverter is smaller, like a 1,000-watt, it is only designed to take 12-volt power from the house battery and provide 120-volt power to a handful of outlets. I would turn this off so nothing drains the battery if plugged in. In this situation, the converter that is part of your distribution center charges the batteries. As stated before, this is something you want to do when in storage.

There is quite a bit of what I call “Campfire Information” that used to be found only sitting around the campfire but has now hit the internet. It’s important to understand what components you have and how they work to get the real information.

Lead-acid batteries should be maintained, especially when in storage. A converter typically provides a 13.6-volt charge initially until the batteries hit 12.6 volts and then it goes down to 13.2 volts. This is a maintenance charge as a fully charged battery at 12.6 volts will not accept a charge of 13.2 volts or less. However, there are some converters that have a multistage charge feature and will put out 13.8–14.6 volts or higher as an initial bulk charge stage.

The only reason to turn off an inverter or any other charging source, in my opinion, would be if it only provides a steady charge of over 13.2 volts, in which case it would boil the acid in the battery or overcharge it. However, I do not know of an inverter that would do this. I have seen a few converters that have gone bad and throw out a constant 13.6 volts.

