Ask Dave: Why does Lance Camper’s slide room creep out?

I have an ’05 Lance truck camper with slideout. Lucky enough, the slide is on the driver’s side so I am able to see it as it begins to move out while traveling. This has been going on for about 10 years. Is there an adjustment to eliminate this, or should I just install a latch to hold it in? —David

This is a common problem with slide rooms, especially hydraulic mechanisms, as the pressure in the fluid lines is designed to keep the room in or out at approximately 2 psi. However, I see new units being delivered that have a 2” “creep” at the bottom and the unit hasn’t even gotten to the dealership!

There are several situations that can cause this effect, such as a leaking solenoid valve or air in the system. Here are a few items you can look at depending on what type of slide room mechanism you have.

Possible causes of a creeping slide room

According to the owner’s manual I was able to find online, your system uses a rack and pinion design with an electric motor. This motor has a clutch designed to protect from overloading the motor if the button is left on when the slide room is fully extended or retracted, as well as any resistance during operation. It also has a limit switch that will sense an increase in the load during operation and shut down for a short period of time. This clutch design will allow the room to creep during travel, so they state in the manual to use the travel locks.

When the room is in the retracted position, the travel locks should always be in place. The weather seal can separate between the slide out room and the sidewall while traveling, causing a water leak. The travel locks will help ensure a good seal. The travel locks should always be in place during travel and during storage when the unit is retracted and in storage.

According to my Lance contact, there are also two or more adjustment bolts, including one near the motor. They occasionally need to be adjusted and tightened. This provides a motor brake for the mechanism.

If you move the slide room out about half-way you should see the bolts. Do not tighten too much or the slide mechanism will not slide out. Check with your local Lance dealer for more specific details.

