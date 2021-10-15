Ask Dave: Why do I smell sulfur in the shower and now in my ice?

Answers to questions about RV Repair and Maintenance from RV expert Dave Solberg, author of the “RV Handbook” and the managing editor of the RV Repair Club. This column appears Monday through Saturday in the RV Travel and RV Daily Tips newsletters. (Sign up for an email reminder for each new issue if you do not already receive one.) Today Dave discusses what might be causing a sulfur smell in water.



Sulfur smell

Dear Dave,

I am getting sulfur smell intermittently in my shower water and now getting it in the ice from the ice maker in my fridge. Any idea what is causing it and how to cure it??? —Paul

Dear Paul,

There are many things that could produce a foul smell that seems like sulfur, such as the gray water tank, inappropriate vent cap, propane leak, or a leaking cooling unit. However, since you says it’s in the ice cubes, let’s start with the refrigerator cooling unit.

If you have an absorption refrigerator that runs on LP and 120-volt power, there is a solution in the cooling unit that is hydrogen, ammonia, sodium chromate, and water. This solution is heated to create a vapor that travels through the cooling unit tubes through an evaporator coil and condenser coil to pull out heat. Some models developed a crack in the tubing if the refrigerator was operated in a non-level position for extended times as it would cause excess heat in the area the solution would pool at, sometime in excess of 800 degrees! This extreme heat would weaken the metal and could eventually cause a stress crack with the unit bouncing down the road. Both Norcold and Dometic had a recall, so check to make sure your unit is not one that falls into the recall. If so, note that the recall was done.

Check in the outside vent

The next thing I would check is in the outside vent. Pull off the cover and inspect the burner assembly, boiler vessel, and all tubing for signs of leaks such as yellow or white powder. Especially check the smell. You might have to pull the unit out. A telling sign is also an inefficient cooling of the refrigerator. If there is a leak, it would make more sense because the ice would absorb the smell, since it’s right there.

Next, dump your gray water tank or tanks and get some Thetford tank cleaner and 1/4 cup of bleach. The water in your rig is generally hard water from campgrounds. After awhile it can get very skunky, especially sitting in the gray water tank. Flush it out good and repeat.

Your plumbing system has a series of vents that go up to the roof to prevent a vacuum. Make sure your vent cap is in place. You might want to install a cyclone cap, which is like a weather vane and turns with the wind to help vent out.

Tank under a countertop

If you have a tank directly under a countertop, the vent pipe cannot go all the way to the roof. Some manufacturers install what we call a cheater vent, which is a pipe stubbed up under the counter and has a siphon cap on it. These caps can go back and allow the fumes of the tank to escape, which might be escaping and filtering through cabinetry.

And finally, it could be a propane leak. However, your LP leak detector would typically go off. I would suggest getting a tester like this one to verify.

