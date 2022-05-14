Ask Dave: How can I tell if my converter is charging?

Dear Dave,

I noticed that my house batteries do not seem to be charging when I am plugged into power in a campground or at home. I replaced them this spring and am wondering if the inverter/charger has gone bad, or could it be something else? How can I tell if my converter is charging? —Gregg, 2016 Winnebago Sightseer

Dear Gregg,

You did not include the model number so I looked up the specs on the 35G, which is one of the more popular Sightseer floor plans. It looks like typically all the models had the same brand, just the larger ones would have a higher amp model. According to the specs, that model has a 45-amp model and I assume it is a Magnatek. In this case, it is located under the bed.

However, since you indicated an inverter/charger, you must have the 36′ model that has a Dimensions Inverter/charger located in a lower compartment.

How to tell if your converter is charging

First, make sure the connections to the batteries are clean and solid.

Then start with a multimeter set on the 12V DC setting and measure the voltage of your batteries without being connected to shore power. They should be 12.6 volts or less, depending on their state of charge. Then plug the shoreline power in and see what the voltage is when the charger kicks in. The Magnatek converter is designed to go to 13.8 volts for 8 hours, as instructed by Winnebago, and then drop down to 13.2 volts as a maintain.

Typically, the Dimensions 2,000w inverter/charger would have a multi-stage charger and you could see up to 16 volts at an initial charge. I would suggest finding the owner’s manual and go to 7.2 on troubleshooting, and start by looking for a code on the display. If the batteries go below 10 volts, the inverter/charger would need to be reset. This is done by pressing the inverter and reset, on/off button three times. If the display is blank, it could be the in-line fuse.

There is a very good flowchart, as well. I would also suggest verifying there is 120-volt power going to the inverter and 12-volt power coming out. It could be bad batteries, as the charging portion will not kick in if the batteries are below a certain point.

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.

Read more from Dave here.

