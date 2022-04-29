Ask Dave: Can I tow a GMC Sierra 2500 behind my Allegro?

Dear Dave,

We moved from a Class C to a 5th wheel, and now have a 2022 Tiffin Allegro Red 38KA. I have a 2022 GMC Sierra 2500 pickup. Weight-wise, I see no problem towing the pickup with this diesel pusher. Do you? —Tim

Dear Tim,

According to the Tiffin specs, your Allegro with the diesel engine has a towing capacity of 10,000 lbs. I always recommend taking off at least 10 percent of maximum towing capacity as I do not want to be at maximum weight traveling in mountains, on hot days, or in rain. So, let’s say a safe towing capacity would be 9,000 lbs.

According to the GMC specifications, your GMC 2500 can weigh up to 6,985 lbs., which is well below the weight we have determined. However, that is an empty unit. According to the specs it can have a payload of 4,000 lbs., which would put it over the safe towing weight. Now, most people don’t load the back of the truck with 4,000 lbs. of dirt when they go camping. However, you need to factor in all items that will be put into the truck and the truck bed when towing it so that you stay within your weight limits.

Check owner’s manual to see if you can tow a GMC 2500

The next thing to consider is finding out if your GMC 2500 be towed flat on the ground without damaging anything. According to the specs, you cannot tow a two-wheel drive model or one that has a single speed transfer case. Check your owner’s manual for specifics on towing your model.

If you can tow, I would recommend a supplemental braking system such as the Blue Ox Patriot. Not only is it a safety issue, but it is also a law in many states and required by most chassis manufacturers when more than 2500 lbs. is being towed.

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.

