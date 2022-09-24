Saturday, September 24, 2022

Where have all the RVs from the ’60s to ’80s gone?

By Dave Solberg
Some older RVs have ended up like this.

Our RV tech expert responded to this reader’s question, and we thought it was worth sharing with others, too.

Dear Dave,
What has happened to the majority of the RVs from the ’60s, ’70s and ’80s? Where are they today? —Al

Dear Al,
Last year the RV Industry Association (RVIA) reported that the industry shipped 600,000 RVs to dealers, which was a record. I’ve searched, but I cannot find any numbers for the ’60s through the ’80s, but I doubt there were even half as many produced. First, in the ’60s there were far fewer RV manufacturers. And then, in the ’70s, there was gas rationing and other economic issues. In both cases, RV sales were affected, and lower.

Second, the manufacturing process or, better yet, the materials used were inferior to those used today and that goes for quality units as well as inexpensive ones commonly referred to in the industry as “stick and tin” models.

So, as people used the units and the weather took its toll, many of them made their way to junkyards. I live in the Midwest and it seems like almost every farm that has not been gobbled up by a corporation has at least one old RV sitting in the grove behind the barn. Some of these older RVs have been repurposed for hunting or fishing cabins after being dragged to a permanent location.

And one more thing I’ve noticed is older units being used more and more for sheltering the otherwise-homeless. We’ve written about that often here on RVtravel.com. Some of these RVs were abandoned or sold for practically nothing to people who could not afford any type of traditional housing. Those of us in big cities see these RVs parking along city streets or in vacant lots, moving only when forced to by law enforcement.

Read more from Dave here.

