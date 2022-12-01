Ask Dave: Why is my truck’s combined GAWR higher than the GVWR?

0 ( 0 )

Dear Dave,

My 2022 Ford F-250 has a front axle GAWR (Gross Axle Weight Rating) of 4400 lbs. and a rear axle GAWR of 6800 lbs., for a combined axle rating of 11,200 lbs; yet my GCWR (Gross Combined Weight Rating) is only 10,000 lbs. Can you explain why the GVWR (Gross Vehicle Weight Rating) is 1200 lbs. less than the combined axle weight ratings? The weight of the truck at CAT Scales is 7,500 lbs. and payload is rated at 2800 lbs. —Rob, Ford F-250

Dear Rob,

This is common not only with trucks but with motorhome chassis as well. Manufacturers specify a certain axle to be able to handle the weight of not only the vehicle in the front and back but also additional weight or cargo carrying capacity. GVWR, Gross Vehicle Weight Rating, is the maximum weight the entire vehicle can weigh with all cargo and occupants inside rolling down the road. GAWR is Gross Axle Weight Rating, which is the maximum that can be on the individual axle.

With motorhomes I have witnessed the industry using a heavier front axle with leaf springs versus the coil springs of the older P30 Chevrolet chassis so the rig could have more options such as a driver’s door. Yes, the weight on the front of these chassis was so close to GAWR that there could not be a driver’s door if the unit had a front slide room!

GAWR higher on truck back axle

On trucks you usually see the GAWR on the back axle much higher, as in your case, to allow for more payload in the back. However, take a look at what my 2016 Silverado 1500 has for GAWR and GVWR.

This is unusual as it is 3950 on both axles which adds up to 7900 lbs., but the GVWR is 7200. I have been a Chevy guy most of my life but have found this model is what I call a pretender, as it has the taller profile and the hood scoop like it’s a 3/4-ton work truck—but it’s all just for looks.

So, why the discrepancy of the combined GAWR and GVWR? From what I have learned from the chassis manufacturers and my Chevy dealers is the GAWR is the weight that the axle, bearings, and tires can withstand individually. The GVWR is the weight limit that brakes can safely stop the vehicle, as well as the weight the transmission can handle. So you can put a little more weight on the front or back axle depending on the model, but you need to keep the overall weight at GVWR, which means one or the other axle cannot be loaded to maximum.

