Ask Dave: Winterizing the RV’s water system

Dear Dave,

There’s a lot of confusion over winterizing. What’s the true danger of damage from freezing pipes?

– Some just drain and blow out the water supply pipes with compressed air.

– Some add antifreeze to traps; others don’t because there’s room for water to expand in the trap.

– Some fill the water supply pipes with antifreeze after draining and/or blowing them out.

Homeowners are advised to allow faucets to drip during extremely cold weather so that pressure doesn’t build up in the pipes.

Pex is at low risk for damage from occasional freezing since it can expand a little.

It would seem that draining the system and leaving all the faucets and low point drains open would be sufficient per the “This Old House Video”.

I’m not sure about that so I also blow out the supply lines. I do it once, wait a day and do it again – in case a little water accumulated at some low point. But that seems like overkill.

(The low point drain in my Micro Minnie also drains most of the water out of my water heater.)

Filling the system with antifreeze and then rinsing it out in the spring seems like WAY WAY overkill, but that seems to be the most common practice.

What’s your opinion? —Irv

Dear Irv,

Great question and something that has been a huge topic of discussion since RVs first started having plumbing systems and heading into cold weather.

To determine the best winterizing method for your rig, it’s important to understand how the water system of your rig is designed. There are two basic systems that provide pressurized water to your faucets, shower, toilet, and other areas. One is called city water, which provides pressurized water from an outside source such as a campground faucet connected to the rig and runs through the plumbing system. The other is a fresh water tank that is filled and pressurized water is supplied by an onboard water pump. Pressurized city water bypasses the water pump. However, after that, both systems utilize the same pipes throughout the coach.

As you indicated, there are two ways to winterize the water system: either run RV antifreeze throughout the system, or get rid of all the water by blowing it out with pressurized air. Which method is better? It all depends on how you are using your rig. If it’s going to be stored for a long period of time, I prefer blowing out the water. Here are the two procedures and some basic “tipping points” for both.

RV antifreeze

First, drain the fresh water tank and open all the low point valves to drain all the water from the lines. Shut the valves and remove the drain plug from the water heater. If your water heater has a bypass valve, turn that to the bypass mode so you don’t need to put 6-10 gallons of RV antifreeze in your water heater. If you don’t have one… get one!

Next, close the valves and have enough RV antifreeze on hand to fill your water system. This could be anywhere from a few gallons in your case with a Micro Minnie, to 12+ in bigger rigs. This is also why you do not want to waste 6-10 gallons filling a water heater. If you have a winterizing kit or option, you can simply insert the 1/4-inch tube into a gallon of RV antifreeze, turn on the water pump and open the faucet farthest from the pump until the pink starts to flow. Do this for all faucets, showers, toilet, and toilet sprayer.

This photo shows a service compartment with the water heater bypass and the winterizing tube. If your rig does not have a winterizing option to draw antifreeze from the jug, you will need to fill the fresh water tank with enough RV antifreeze to fill all the lines and use the onboard water pump.

Advantage

With the lines filled with RV antifreeze, you can travel in and out of cold temperatures and use the toilet. You can winterize on the road without the need of an air compressor and you can reintroduce fresh water easily.

Disadvantage

The expense of RV antifreeze. Draining the RV antifreeze after storage. Not having a winterizing kit and needing to fill the fresh water tank.

Dave Solberg worked at Winnebago for 15 years developing the dealer training program, as marketing manager, and conducting shows. As the owner of Passport Media Creations, Dave has developed several RV dealer training programs, the RV Safety Training program for The Recreation Vehicle Safety and Education Foundation, and the accredited RV Driving Safety program being conducted at rallies and shows around the country. Dave is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club, a one-stop go-to online resource for RV enthusiasts.

