Ask Dave: Is applying the Xtreme Versacoat HD to an RV’s roof worth it?

Answers to questions about RV Repair and Maintenance from RV expert Dave Solberg, author of the “RV Handbook” and the managing editor of the RV Repair Club. This column appears Monday through Saturday in the RV Travel and RV Daily Tips newsletters. (Sign up for an email reminder for each new issue if you do not already receive one.) Today Dave discusses RV roof repair.



Dear Dave,

The roof on our new 2021 Jayco needs replacement due to an accident. Insurance will cover a new rubber roof but the repair people are suggesting Xtreme Versacoat HD, pure polyurea. They did say nothing can be added to the roof in the future but that it carries a 20-year warranty. I’ve heard nothing will stick to it, meaning replacing a $10 vent might mean a whole new roof. What’s your opinion on this material? Should we just patch the damaged area or replace the roof? Thanks. —Richard

***

I received this question from Richard about his RV roof and was not familiar with the Xtreme product so I did some research. I’ve been very hesitant recommending after-market coatings as there have been dozens of products that creep into the RV industry from commercial applications off and on. It seems there is a flood of these when the industry is booming, only to have them disappear quickly. Funny how some companies become RV experts overnight…

What I found when I researched Xtreme Versacoat for RV roof repair

I did what anyone would do … I Googled it. At first, it was a little confusing because there were several product names and websites such as RV Seal, Rapid Seal, Quick Seal, APR RV, and others. Looking through the RV Seal website shed some light on the confusion, as all of these are the same company.

So, I decided to call the company and do the research in order to answer Richard’s question.

On the phone I spoke with a Michael, who stated they have been in business for more than 30 years, and are in the process of moving everything into one name. The Xtreme Versacoat HD is a 100 percent pure polyurea coating sprayed at 170 degrees and 180 mils thick. It will not crack, peel or fade and is guaranteed for 10 years. An additional 10-year warranty is available for an upcharge.

Don’t add anything to the RV roof?

What about not adding anything to the RV roof in the future? Michael stated that they discourage adding anything that will cut into the coating as they have no way to monitor the application. If something does get damaged such as a vent cover, they can repair the area and do a spot coating rather than needing an entirely new roof coat. “It’s more of a disclaimer to help reduce DIY projects that can do damage.”

Of course, they had some very impressive testimonials on their site. However, a third-party site also had great reviews from customers that had the roof installed. I was impressed with the product and the thorough description offered by Michael, and their passion for quality control. Hopefully, I will be able to visit the service facility and see the application for myself.

Yes, the price is much higher than the typical roll-on DIY product, but not more than a new roof or the damage that can be caused by water leaks.

Read more from Dave here.

Dave Solberg worked at Winnebago for 15 years developing the dealer training program, as marketing manager, and conducting shows. As the owner of Passport Media Creations, Dave has developed several RV dealer training programs, the RV Safety Training program for The Recreation Vehicle Safety and Education Foundation, and the accredited RV Driving Safety program being conducted at rallies and shows around the country. Dave is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.

HAVE A QUESTION FOR DAVE?

Ask it here. Please be as brief as possible. Attach a photo or two if it might help Dave with his response.

##RVT1021