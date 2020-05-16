What have you done in self-isolation that you have never done before?

We have a writing assignment for you

By Chuck Woodbury

Most of us are sticking pretty close to our home, or in the case of a quarter of our readers, their RV-home. We’re not necessarily stuck inside 24/7, but when we go out it’s usually somewhere with no people packed in close to us. Gail and I have hiked a bit on a some beautiful Arizona desert trails, where we seldom encounter another human being. Lots of lizards (but shame on them for not wearing masks!).

Which brings to me to your assignment: Please take a little of your now-ample spare time to tell us what you’ve been doing these days that you’ve never done before without the distractions of the outside world. Have you taken up a new hobby? Planted a garden? Read a book you’ve just never had time to read before? Maybe pulled out the family photo albums and put them in some sort of order? Learned how to paint?

Have you started a diary (a great idea)? Or maybe you ordered a harmonica from Amazon and are bound and determined to master it. The next time somebody pulls out their guitar at the campfire you can join along.

So here’s your assignment: In 600 words or less, tell us how your life is different because of your new solitary lifestyle. We’ll post many your stories on this website. We’re sure many readers will be inspired, maybe even motivated to try something new. Heck, pandemics don’t come along every day, do they? (Thank goodness!)

If you have a photo to go along with your story, please send it along.

Send your essays to editor@rvtravel.com.