Avoid smacking low bridges with this new 2021 Road Atlas

By Chuck Woodbury

The new edition of the premier guide to off-limit highways for large RVs has just been published for 2021. While it’s designed for big rig truckers, it should be a must-have for RVers who travel in unfamiliar territory with recreation vehicles over about 11 feet tall.

We used this when we spent four months traveling from Seattle to Nova Scotia and back with our Winnebago View. In the Midwest and East, especially, some bridges and tunnels along old or minor highways are too low to even accommodate an RV of the View’s size (less than 12 feet). Our basic GPS did not warn us of low bridges, nor would a non-specialized smartphone app.

American truckers rely on Rand McNally’s Motor Carriers’ Road Atlas. Just like with trucks, there are roads where RVs do not belong — without slamming into bridges or tunnels.

One way to avoid these RV busters is with a specialized GPS. But they’re expensive. Many RVers these days use their smartphones to guide them. But smartphones don’t show low bridges.

That’s where Rand McNally’s Motor Carriers’ Road Atlas saves the day. It shows every highway in North America where trucks can pass. And if a truck can pass, so can an RV. Use this atlas as your guide and you’ll never go bump and grind, and end up with a tow to an RV junkyard. The Motor Carriers’ Road Atlas also includes a highway-by-highway list of all low-clearance locations.

We found the new 2021 edition at Amazon at a large discount but you should be able to find it at a large bookstore or Camping World. Just be sure to check that it’s the new 2021 edition.