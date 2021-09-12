Saturday, September 11, 2021
News

California National Forests still closed

By RV Travel
All National Forests in California’s Pacific Southwest region are still closed, and will be so until at least Sept. 17. The order does not affect the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest, which is not in the Pacific Southwest Region.

Forecasts show that conditions this season are trending the same or worse as we move into fall.

More than 6,800 wildfires have burned 1.7 million acres across all jurisdictions in California, and the National Wildfire Preparedness Level (PL) has been at PL 5 since July 14, only the third time in the past 20 years that the nation has reached PL 5 by mid-July – indicating the highest level of wildland fire activity.

This order affects 17 of California’s 20 national forests, which cover approximately 20 million acres:

    1. Angeles National Forest
    2. Cleveland National Forest
    3. Inyo National Forest
    4. Klamath National Forest
    5. Lassen National Forest
    6. Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit
    7. Los Padres National Forest
    8. Mendocino National Forest
    9. Modoc National Forest
    10. Plumas National Forest
    11. Sequoia National Forest
    12. San Bernardino National Forest
    13. Shasta-Trinity National Forest
    14. Sierra National Forest
    15. Six Rivers National Forest
    16. Stanislaus National Forest
    17. Tahoe National Forest

Officials closed the Eldorado National Forest to visitors in mid-August due to the Caldor Fire. It will remain closed until Sep. 30.

The video below explains one major reason California and the West have experienced so many wildfires in recent times. It’s well worth watching.

