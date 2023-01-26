Thursday, January 26, 2023

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeLifestyles
Lifestyles

Old recipe, Bannock, an easy-to-make bread for RVers

By Randall Brink
0
A loaf of Bannock bread in a cast iron skillet
The simple camp staple, Bannock.

Last year I published several RVtravel.com articles on camp cookery and the use of sourdough for creating the best traditional camp fare (more on those recipes below). This year, we’ll continue to feature simple and savory traditional camp cooking that can be done over the fire, camp stove, or RV oven, if you have one. This year, we’re starting with Bannock.

No camp cook should be without a variety of traditional frontier breads in their repertoire, and Bannock is a very old and very simple bread type with few ingredients that you can put together in minutes and enjoy.

About Bannock

Bannock is an old trail bread, as well as one traditionally baked by indigenous peoples in Alaska and Canada, and the Lower 48 pioneers. It originated in Scotland way back in ancient times. The Inuit people of northern Canada and Alaska call it palaugua. It is a bread that can be mixed up in a few minutes, baked in the coals, a reflector oven, on top of the camp stove, or in an oven.

Ingredients and directions

  • 1 cup flour
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1 tablespoon dry milk powder
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 2 tablespoons bacon fat or lard (you can substitute cooking oil)
  • 1/4 – 1/2 cup cold water—add just enough to make a soft dough

Stir together the dry ingredients. Add fat/oil and enough water to stir into a ball. Turn dough out into a cast iron frying pan or Dutch oven greased with bacon fat and pat it flat to about 3/4- to 1-inch thick.

Hang the Dutch oven over the fire or cover it with coals. If using a frying pan, set it tilted in front of the hot coals, being careful to watch it so the Bannock does not burn on the bottom. When golden brown, test the bread with a toothpick. If it comes out clean, the bread is done.

For sweet Bannock, add sugar or raisins, etc., when mixing.

Enjoy.

More sourdough recipes:

##RVT1089

Advertisement/Affiliate

If you appreciate RVtravel.com, would you please consider becoming a voluntary subscriber to RVtravel.com by pledging your support, no matter how modest. Every little bit enables us to serve you betterLearn more here.

Facebook Groups you might like
RVing with Dogs
RV Tech Tips
RV Advice
Towing Behind a Motorhome
RVing Over 70
. . . and the official RVtravel.com Facebook page

Tired of loud heavy smelly “Portable” gas generators?
Stop lifting that heavy generator and messing around refilling gas or propane tanks.  CarGenerator is 11 pounds and has zero extra maintenance hassles. Just start your engine and you’ve got 1000 watts of power any time day or night. Learn more.

Winterizing your RV this season? Amazon has a wide choice of RV antifreeze.

Previous article
RV Daily Tips. Thursday, January 26, 2023
Next article
Increased mountain lion attacks on pets in CO; pet owners be aware

Comments

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe to comments
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

© 2022 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Every Saturday and Sunday morning. Serving RVers for more than 20 years.