Old recipe, Bannock, an easy-to-make bread for RVers

Last year I published several RVtravel.com articles on camp cookery and the use of sourdough for creating the best traditional camp fare (more on those recipes below). This year, we’ll continue to feature simple and savory traditional camp cooking that can be done over the fire, camp stove, or RV oven, if you have one. This year, we’re starting with Bannock.

No camp cook should be without a variety of traditional frontier breads in their repertoire, and Bannock is a very old and very simple bread type with few ingredients that you can put together in minutes and enjoy.

About Bannock

Bannock is an old trail bread, as well as one traditionally baked by indigenous peoples in Alaska and Canada, and the Lower 48 pioneers. It originated in Scotland way back in ancient times. The Inuit people of northern Canada and Alaska call it palaugua. It is a bread that can be mixed up in a few minutes, baked in the coals, a reflector oven, on top of the camp stove, or in an oven.

Ingredients and directions

1 cup flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 tablespoon dry milk powder

1 teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons bacon fat or lard (you can substitute cooking oil)

1/4 – 1/2 cup cold water—add just enough to make a soft dough

Stir together the dry ingredients. Add fat/oil and enough water to stir into a ball. Turn dough out into a cast iron frying pan or Dutch oven greased with bacon fat and pat it flat to about 3/4- to 1-inch thick.

Hang the Dutch oven over the fire or cover it with coals. If using a frying pan, set it tilted in front of the hot coals, being careful to watch it so the Bannock does not burn on the bottom. When golden brown, test the bread with a toothpick. If it comes out clean, the bread is done.

For sweet Bannock, add sugar or raisins, etc., when mixing.

Enjoy.

