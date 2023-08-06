Sunday, August 6, 2023

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeNews
News

Bear bites camper relaxing in hammock

By RV Travel
0
Bear bite on arm

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) officers are searching for a black bear that bit the arm of a man relaxing in a hammock after dark Saturday at a Purgatoire River bottoms campground east of Interstate 25 near Trinidad. Dogs were called in to search for the animal.

“Bear attacks are rare and we take them very seriously,” said Mike Brown, CPW’s Area Wildlife Manager for the region. “We are doing everything we can to locate this bear.” Under CPW policy, any bear that attacks a human is classified as dangerous and, if captured, must be humanely euthanized.

The man told CPW officers that he was in a hammock Saturday night when he heard a rustling noise and then saw a dark-colored bear next to him. The man said the bear bit him on the upper right arm, turned and walked away.

The victim left the campground and went to a motel before calling an ambulance, which took him to a hospital for treatment of the wound on his arm. He said he had no food or other attractants with him in the hammock that might have lured the bear.

This is the third reported bear attack in Colorado in 2023.

Previous article
RV Travel Newsletter for Sunday, August 6, 2023
Next article
New guide to city and town campgrounds debuts

Comments

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe to comments
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising and affiliate services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. We also may earn a small amount from some affiliate links. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

© 2023 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Sign up for the

RVtravel Newsletter

Sign up and receive 3 FREE RV Checklists: Set-Up, Take-Down and Packing List.

FREE