Video catches bear breaking into pickup truck

Here’s a reminder to always lock the door of your car or RV when you are away. In cities and other areas where humans might break in, you’ll reduce the chance of them stealing something. In rural areas, especially forests, it will keep a bear from stealing any food you may have inside. Bears, as you will see in the video below, know how to open doors.

Check out this bear caught breaking into an unlocked pickup truck. It doesn’t take him long to make off with some goodies.

The video is from Colorado Parks and Wildlife, which posted it on its Facebook page.