Tuesday, May 16, 2023

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeCamping & ParksNature
Nature

Video catches bear breaking into pickup truck

By RV Travel
0
Bear breaking into pickup truck

Here’s a reminder to always lock the door of your car or RV when you are away. In cities and other areas where humans might break in, you’ll reduce the chance of them stealing something. In rural areas, especially forests, it will keep a bear from stealing any food you may have inside. Bears, as you will see in the video below, know how to open doors.

Check out this bear caught breaking into an unlocked pickup truck. It doesn’t take him long to make off with some goodies.

The video is from Colorado Parks and Wildlife, which posted it on its Facebook page.

Previous article
How to identify your RV roof vent lid hinge style
Next article
Do you routinely salt your food when eating?

Comments

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe to comments
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

© 2023 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Sign up for the

RVtravel Newsletter

Sign up and receive 3 FREE RV Checklists: Set-Up, Take-Down and Packing List.

FREE