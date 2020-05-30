Nail-biting video shows young boy being followed by bear on hike

Get ready to sit on the edge of your seat… this video is terrifying!

An Italian family’s day trip takes a turn when a large (er, gigantic) brown bear begins following 12-year-old Alessandro on their hike. Loris Calliairi, the boy’s stepfather, is heard calmly guiding the boy to safety. The young boy was collecting pinecones in the bushes, where it is believed the bear was sleeping.

The animal is a Marsican brown bear, an endangered species in Italy. Males can reach up to 500 pounds, and females can reach 300 pounds. The bears are rare these days: roughly only 50 of them are left mainly due to loss of habitat.

What would you have done in this situation? Would you have been able to stay as calm as Alessandro and his stepfather?

It’s bear season, so if you’re out hiking or camping, be aware. Bear spray is always a good thing to keep with you. Here’s what to do if you do run into a bear.

By the way, rangers these days say wearing bells is not a sure-fire way to keep bears away. There’s even a joke about it: “How to do you recognize bear scat (feces)?” The answer: “It has bells in it.”

Watch the video.