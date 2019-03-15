Beginner’s Guide to RVing Issue 5

March 15, 2019

By Chuck Woodbury

PUBLISHER



If you’re planning to buy an RV, here’s the best advice you’ll find in a few hundred words.

First, be cautious buying from Camping World. It sells one out of five RVs in America, most of which are known in the industry as “stick and tin” models, in other words, cheap ones. The average selling price of an RV at Camping World is around $33,000, well below what you’d pay for a quality unit.

Cheap RVs might look fine, but they are built as cheaply as possible — cheap construction and cheap components. They look good, though, an art that RV manufacturers have mastered because they know that most new RVers buy the “bling” — what they see, without closely examining how the RV is constructed. Buying a cheap RV on impulse, which is often the case, is like marrying someone you met the night before at a Las Vegas casino. Trouble ahead. . .

Camping World is famous for urging RV buyers to stretch their payments 15 or 20 years, and other RV dealers play the same game. If you need to finance an RV for that long, don’t do it. Find a good used unit and buy it for half the price of a new model. An unwise buyer may figure he or she can afford $250 a month for payments, so what the heck, they’ll just deal with those 20 years of payments one month at a time. What they don’t consider is that an inexpensive RV will only last 5 or 10 years before it starts falling apart. Repairs do not come cheap. And there’s the cost of licensing, insurance, gas, campgrounds and, often, storage. So, in reality, they’d better plan to triple that $250 a month.

The RV Industry marketing people love to brag that RVing is the cheapest way to travel. It can be, yes, but most often that’s a lie. In college, I learned how to make such a claim in a class titled “Lying with Statistics.”

Camping World (if you should buy from there) pushes overpriced extended warranties. Don’t bite. Get a price from someone else and save a bundle.

Years ago, RV manufacturers would pay RV dealers to do a pre-delivery inspection (PDI) on an RV before the customer took possession. No more. And keep in mind most manufacturers do not even perform a final inspection on an RV when it leaves the factory.

Some dealers don’t even bother with a PDI. They figure the RVer can just bring it back, and then they can get paid by the manufacturer’s warranty. The RVer may spend weeks, even months, getting things right. Read the Facebook Group RV Horror Stories to see some examples.

To be safe, you should always have a new or used RV inspected by a professional before you sign your contract. And it must be someone not affiliated with the seller.

RVing can be wonderful — it certainly has been for me through the years. I just know from hundreds of letters I’ve received that many new RVers make buying mistakes that cause them headaches and heartaches down the road, not the pleasure they envisioned.

QUICK TIPS

Why trailer weight distribution is so critical

In case you missed this in our RV Travel Newsletter recently, reader George Bliss flagged this YouTube video as a “must see” for RVtravel.com readers. It’s a truly graphic demonstration of what happens when you don’t keep enough weight over the trailer tongue. Click the image to play. Thanks, George, for a good steer!

Don’t trip the breaker!

With electricity expert and veteran RVer Mike Sokol

One of our readers sent this in and I think it’s a great tip. Here’s what George has to say: “Take small colored sticker dots and put one on each outlet that corresponds in color to a dot placed on a breaker in your electrical panel. When you plug in an appliance to one color dotted outlet such as a toaster, don’t plug your kettle into an outlet with the same color. This way you can avoid having two heavy-drawing appliances drawing current through the same breaker, thus avoiding a tripped breaker. In the event a breaker does trip, this should make it easier to find the thrown breaker knowing which outlet you were using.” Thanks to George Bliss! These 1/4″ diameter neon colored dots should do the trick and be visible in low light.

No, no. Power tip

When plugged into 15- or 20-amp power (a plug just like in your home) do not even plug in one air conditioner. You’ll destroy it if you do.

ATTENTION PROSPECTIVE RV BUYERS:

MAKE THE RV PARK LAUGH

