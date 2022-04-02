Friday, April 1, 2022

Benson, the hilarious, fashionable street cat

By Gail Marsh
Photo Credit: @a_street_cat_named_benson, Instagram

Have you seen Benson? He’s the stray-rescue cat that’s gone on to make it big. Really big! Benson is one of the most famous Instagram cats in the world. And to think that he began his life as a bum living on the streets of Dubai.

Here’s what happened

One day, Benson’s now-owner heard a plaintive “Meow!” outside his window. Looking out, he spotted a small, frail cat. It was summertime. Dubai’s summer heat can be brutal, topping out over 109 degrees F. So, Benson’s rescuer brought the little guy inside. He fed, watered, and befriended the fragile feline.

For the next several days, Benson’s rescuer attempted to find the cat’s rightful owner. It soon became clear that the feline’s original family moved away. Without Benson. So, the cat became a member of his rescuer’s family. When the family moved back to the United States, the cat came along, too.

Fashion sense

Benson’s new owners soon discovered the cat’s penchant for fashion. They put glasses on the little cat and he really seemed to like it! Benson, the stray, abandoned alley cat soon morphed into a “cat fashion trendsetter extraordinaire.”

Photo Credit: @a_street_cat_named_benson, Instagram
Check out Benson now

A simple post on Instagram transformed Benson into an overnight success story. He has almost 250,000 followers on Instagram. You may want to join his fan club, too. Check him out here to see more photos of him. You’ll laugh!

