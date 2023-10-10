Tuesday, October 10, 2023

Reseal your RV with the BEST caulking gun!

By Dustin Simpson
1

Completing repairs and maintenance is a whole lot easier when you have the right tools on hand. Reseal your RV with the BEST caulking gun! This is not only my “go-to” caulking gun, but it is also favored by my team of RV technicians.

Join me in the video as I use it to reseal an RV.

Why we love this caulking gun

If you have ever resealed a complete RV roof or body, you know the level of pain your hand will endure from squeezing a traditional caulking gun trigger. This gun boasts a “gator trigger grip,” which offers more comfort and less fatigue.

My other favorite quality of this is the fact that it’s considered to be “dripless.” Pressure on the sealant/silicone tube is automatically released after each squeeze to stop any excess dripping.

It also has a spout cutter and seal puncture tool to conveniently open your tubes of product. Lastly, it has a ladder hook to easily hang on ladders or other surfaces while completing repairs.

I hope this tool makes your repairs and maintenance a little bit easier! You can find it on Amazon here for a great, affordable price.

Dustin Simpson
Dustin Simpsonhttps://calrvspecialists.com/
I have worn many hats in the RV industry through the years. From an RV Technician, Warranty Administrator, Parts Administrator, Parts Manager, Service Manager and now Business Owner. I have even been deemed an RV Expert by the California court system, working on behalf of the customers, dealers, and manufacturers. My repair facility has been servicing customers at the same location since 2003. What sets us apart from the dealerships is we are here to fix and maintain what you have, and not sell you a new one. Whether you own a million-dollar unit or an entry level, my message to you will be the same, it needs to be maintained.
