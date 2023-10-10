Completing repairs and maintenance is a whole lot easier when you have the right tools on hand. Reseal your RV with the BEST caulking gun! This is not only my “go-to” caulking gun, but it is also favored by my team of RV technicians.

Join me in the video as I use it to reseal an RV.

Why we love this caulking gun

If you have ever resealed a complete RV roof or body, you know the level of pain your hand will endure from squeezing a traditional caulking gun trigger. This gun boasts a “gator trigger grip,” which offers more comfort and less fatigue.

My other favorite quality of this is the fact that it’s considered to be “dripless.” Pressure on the sealant/silicone tube is automatically released after each squeeze to stop any excess dripping.

It also has a spout cutter and seal puncture tool to conveniently open your tubes of product. Lastly, it has a ladder hook to easily hang on ladders or other surfaces while completing repairs.

I hope this tool makes your repairs and maintenance a little bit easier! You can find it on Amazon here for a great, affordable price.

