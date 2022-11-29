The best fan to help with RV refrigerator air circulation

0 ( 0 )

My RV repair shop receives a common complaint from customers, and that is their RV refrigerator has poor air circulation. Poor air circulation causes a lengthy cool-down period and can spoil food. Valterra’s Fridge Cool Fan reduces food spoilage and cuts down cool-down time by 50 percent. This fan can run for more than 30 days on two D batteries. This fan also has a convenient easy on/off switch.

Watch my Shop Talk video below to learn more about the fridge fan I recommend for proper RV refrigerator air circulation.

More from Dustin

Read more of Dustin’s articles here.

Dustin owns and operates California RV Specialists, an independent RV repair shop located in Lodi, CA. He thrives on sharing his knowledge and enthusiasm of RV repair and maintenance with his team, customers, and virtual friends.

Be sure to check out his YouTube channel where he shares what’s going on in the shop and the product offerings in the store. Dustin is also very active on Facebook. Join his group, RV Repairs and Tips – What’s in the shop!

Dustin proudly operates the business alongside his wife, Ashley; but the true pair that run the show are their Boston Terriers, Arvie and Hitch.

##RVDT2002