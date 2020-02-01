What’s the best modification you’ve made to your RV?

By Chuck Woodbury

EDITOR

In this Saturday’s newsletter I wrote about the best modification I made to my RV — an add-on push-button dumping system from Drain Master where I never have to go outside to dump my holding tanks. Gail and I have made other tweaks (we installed a nifty folding desk, for example), but nothing comes close in value to our effortless dumping system.

What about you? Have you modified your RV in a way that has vastly improved your RV life? It doesn’t matter if you or someone else did the work, just how helpful the modification was to you. Please leave a comment or tell us about it here. Attach a photo or two if available.

We’ll include some of the most creative, helpful ideas in an upcoming issue. This should be interesting.