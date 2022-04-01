Friday, April 1, 2022

Big Ford truck recall: brakes could fail

By RV Travel
Ford recall

Ford Motor Company (Ford) has issued a significant recall. It is recalling certain 2021-2022 F-150, 2022 Maverick, Expedition, Lincoln Navigator, F-250, F-350, F-450, and F-550 vehicles. A towed trailer equipped with an electric or electric-over hydraulic brake system may not brake due to a software error. As many as 391,836 vehicles are affected by the recall.

Loss of trailer brake functionality could result in extended stopping distance, increasing the risk of a crash, injury or worse.

Remedy
Dealers will update the integrated trailer brake control module software, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed April 18, 2022. Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Ford’s number for this recall is 22S17.

Notes
Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov.

If you own one of the affected vehicles (see below), please take immediate action to have the issue fixed. This is not only a danger to you, but others.

