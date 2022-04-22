Friday, April 22, 2022

Big recall on Ford trucks, others: Wipers could fail

By Chuck Woodbury
Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2020-2021 F-150, Expedition, 2020-2022 Super Duty F-250, F-350, F-450, F-550 trucks, and 2020-2021 Lincoln Navigator vehicles. The windshield wiper arms may break, causing the windshield wipers to fail. As many as 652,996 vehicles may be affected by the recall.

Inoperative windshield wipers can reduce visibility in certain driving conditions, increasing the risk of a crash, injury or death to the vehicle’s occupants or other motorists.

Remedy
Dealers will replace both front windshield wiper arms, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed May 23, 2022. Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Ford’s number for this recall is 22S26.

Notes
Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov.

