Black streaks: Where do they come from? How to deal with them?

By Dicor Corporation

Many RVers have experienced black streaks down the sides of their RVs, but where do they come from and how do we deal with them?



Where do they come from?

All kinds of airborne pollutants land on your RV roof, including plain old dirt and mold. Many pollutants have properties that help them stick around. When a good rain comes, or a good roof cleaning, they can get dislodged and wash down the RV’s sides, only to stick around there, too.

On aluminum-sided RVs, such dirt and mold can be aided by the porosity of some kinds of aluminum that exude certain oils, which further help these pollutants bond. If not addressed in a timely fashion, they can really get baked in.

You can also have white streaks of oxidized powder that mixes with dirt and reacts in a similar way when it is washed off the roof and onto the sidewalls. One myth to explode, though: Rubber roofs DO NOT cause black streaks.

How do you get rid of black streaks?

The good news: There are a variety of cleaners on the market that can probably help you out. You just need to be sure they are compatible with your sidewall material, paint and decals. Look for manufacturer guidance. If there’s one you think might work, test it on a small area and see how the material reacts after a couple days.

When the roof is thoroughly dry, for added UV protection you may want to use a roof protectant like Roof Gard, a spray-and-wipe-on UV inhibitor that reduces oxidation and keeps other pollutants from getting a good grip on your roof.

Now that you know a little more about what creates streaking and how to avoid it, we’re sure you’ll enjoy lots of streak-free RV fun.

Here are more Dicor RV roof products on Amazon.

