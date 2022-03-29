Roseburg, Oregon BLM campgrounds extended season announced

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has announced an extended 2022 season for its Roseburg, Oregon District campgrounds.

•Susan Creek: Friday, April 15 to November 20, 2022

•Eagleview Group: Friday, May 6 to October 23, 2022

•Cavitt Creek: Friday, May 20 to November 20, 2022

•Scaredman: Friday, May 20 to November 20, 2022|

•Tyee: Open year-round

Campsites at the Eagleview Group, Susan Creek, Cavitt Creek, and Scaredman campgrounds, and the pavilion at the Tyee Campground must be reserved at least 3 days in advance of the stay by visiting www.recreation.gov.

Campers wishing to stay at an unreserved campsite within the 3 day non-reservable window may pay at the campground. Campers may only pay for nights on a first come, first serve basis up to the next reservation date. Campers will be responsible to vacate the site prior to the next reservation holder’s arrival.

Due to the 2020 Archie Creek Fire, the Lone Pine Group, Rock Creek, and Millpond campgrounds will remain closed in 2022. The BLM continues to work on hazard tree removal and repairs to infrastructure at these fire-impacted sites.

Learn more about the BLM Roseburg District.