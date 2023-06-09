New BLM rule would lack congressional oversight and limit recreational access

As RVtravel.com reported in mid-April, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has autonomously declared its intent to impose radical changes to public land management regulations without congressional approval or oversight. The move has stirred controversy recently among federal land stakeholders, who have now had two months to analyze and dissect the BLM rulemaking push.

Background

The U.S. Department of the Interior Bureau of Land Management issued a Notice of Proposed Rule Making (NPRM) on March 30, 2023. A purported goal of the rule is to “put conservation on an equal footing with other uses.” It justifies, among other things, closing public lands as necessary for “mitigation and restoration.” The NPRM sets up a premise for leasing public lands to environmentalist organizations to sequester the land from other uses—a regulatory basis for restricting access to public lands for recreation, grazing, mining, logging, and legitimate uses as set forth in the Federal Land Policy and Management Act (FLPMA).

U.S. Federal land use policy mandates that public lands management “protect the quality of scientific, scenic, historical, ecological, environmental, air and atmospheric, water resource, and archeological values.” The conservation mandate is already inherent in the current law passed by Congress in 1976.

The new rule, titled “Conservation and Landscape Health,” aims to prioritize ecosystem health and resilience on public lands, seeking to protect intact landscapes, restore degraded habitats, and guide decisions based on scientific evidence. However, opponents argue that the rule would fundamentally alter public land management and limit access. Conspicuously missing is any congressional involvement in or intent to amend the FLPMA and congressional oversight going forward.

Conservation prioritized over other uses

The BLM asserts that the rule aligns with the Federal Land Policy and Management Act, prioritizing healthy landscapes, wildlife habitat, and balanced decision-making. The rules also propose conservation leases on public lands, a new aspect that raises concerns regarding the possible limitations on grazing and other development access.

Critics say that the rules could curtail all economic use of public lands, including recreational activities. The rules would potentially disrupt various industries, including ranching, skiing, mining, and camping, fundamentally transforming public land management.

Further, there are worries that the rule could lack a factual basis for claiming no significant economic impact on small entities. The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has drawn attention to this matter, highlighting potential concerns for small businesses.

Limited oversight and greatly increased bureaucratic power

Perhaps the most significant point of contention is the lack of congressional oversight on the new rule. Critics argue that the rule excludes counties from the land designation process and grants the BLM the authority to approve conservation leases without acreage limitations.

Additionally, the BLM could manage lands designated as Areas of Critical Environmental Concern (ACECs) without an updated Resource Management Plan as required by the FLPMA. The broad authority ceded to the BLM under the proposal could lead to implications for vegetation and wildfire management and infrastructure maintenance.

Todd Devlin is a Prairie County, Montana, Commissioner and Chairman of the National Association of Counties (NACo) Public Lands Steering Committee. He testified before the U.S. House Committee on Natural Resources Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations hearing titled “Examining the Biden Administration’s Efforts to Limit Access to Public Lands” on May 24, 2023:

The proposed rule from the BLM would fundamentally change the BLM’s multiple-use mandate under FLPMA without the necessary initial input from Congress, state and county governments, private industry, recreationists, and other impacted stakeholders. Additionally, this proposed rule would exclude counties from land designation processes, includes vague definitions, and empowers the agency to approve conservation leases without acreage limitations which could limit critical vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance projects on federal lands.

Devlin added that the BLM’s conservation rule must have cooperative agency status, go through the full Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) process, and be an amendment to the Resource Management Plan. Devlin pointed out that the current BLM thrust “would be the only time in history that the Federal Land Policy Management Act (FLPMA) would be rewritten without congressional action.”

The latter fact alone is cause for alarm among stakeholders committed to the multiple-use philosophy that has been the bedrock of public land management policy for more than a century. On top of that is the federal government’s statement about its proposed rule change in the Federal Register:

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has proposed new regulations to prioritize ecosystem health and resilience on public lands. The proposed rule emphasizes protecting intact landscapes, restoring degraded habitats, and science-based decision-making. It recognizes conservation as a use and aims to improve the designation and protection of Areas of Critical Environmental Concern (ACECs).

A positive take

Despite the criticisms, the proposed rule has found support from various stakeholders. Organizations like the National Wildlife Federation; Hispanics Enjoying Camping, Hunting, and the Outdoors (HECHO); the Pew Trusts; and the Nevada Wildlife Federation view the rule positively, holding that it will benefit wildlife, rural economies, and Indigenous communities. They regard the shift towards conservation and climate resilience as necessary to rectify the past emphasis on resource extraction at the expense of ecosystems.

The downside

The controversy surrounding the BLM’s proposed rule underscores the challenge of balancing conservation efforts with economic and recreational uses of public lands. The BLM created a small window for public comment on the proposed rule. It announced on May 3, 2023, that it would hear public comments at only five scheduled events and that the comment period would end on June 20, 2023.

Whatever the outcome, these issues strike at the heart of our national dialogue about the role and fate of public lands. They raise fundamental questions about who has a say in their management, how we balance competing interests, and how we ensure the health and resilience of these lands for future generations.

