BLM urges public to avoid visiting Imperial Dam Recreation Area

YUMA, Ariz. (August 11, 2023) — The Bureau of Land Management’s (BLM) Yuma Field Office is advising the public of a power outage at the Imperial Dam Recreation Area and encouraging visitors to modify any plans to visit that area.

Sites impacted by the outage include Senator Wash North and South Shore, the Senator Wash Boat Launch and Day-Use Site, as well as the T.K. Jones Campground and boat launch. The electrical outage affects the ability to operate the well pump for delivering potable/drinkable water to the area and its facilities, directly impacting the restrooms on site and requiring that they be closed until the outage is resolved.

The BLM is working with the area power supplier and an electrical contractor to troubleshoot and remedy the outage. Services in the area are expected to be limited through this week.

Visitors should plan accordingly for any restroom needs, implementing Leave No Trace Principles, and bringing their own drinking water if they plan to recreate in the area.

For more information or updates to the status of the area amenities, please contact the Yuma Field Office at (928) 317-3200.