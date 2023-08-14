Monday, August 14, 2023

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeNews
News

BLM urges public to avoid visiting Imperial Dam Recreation Area

By RV Travel
0
T.K. Jones Campground

YUMA, Ariz. (August 11, 2023) — The Bureau of Land Management’s (BLM) Yuma Field Office is advising the public of a power outage at the Imperial Dam Recreation Area and encouraging visitors to modify any plans to visit that area.

Sites impacted by the outage include Senator Wash North and South Shore, the Senator Wash Boat Launch and Day-Use Site, as well as the T.K. Jones Campground and boat launch. The electrical outage affects the ability to operate the well pump for delivering potable/drinkable water to the area and its facilities, directly impacting the restrooms on site and requiring that they be closed until the outage is resolved.

The BLM is working with the area power supplier and an electrical contractor to troubleshoot and remedy the outage. Services in the area are expected to be limited through this week.

Visitors should plan accordingly for any restroom needs, implementing Leave No Trace Principles, and bringing their own drinking water if they plan to recreate in the area.

For more information or updates to the status of the area amenities, please contact the Yuma Field Office at (928) 317-3200.

Previous article
Some Forest River travel trailers recalled. Awning may detach
Next article
Swim in Hearst Castle’s Neptune Pool for $1,500

What's up with the comments?

We had to turn off our extra comment features this weekend due to technical problems.
We're in the process of transferring to a new commenting service, more on that soon.

Comments

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About

This website utilizes some advertising and affiliate services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. We also may earn a small amount from some affiliate links. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

© 2023 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Sign up for the

RVtravel Newsletter

Sign up and receive 3 FREE RV Checklists: Set-Up, Take-Down and Packing List.

FREE