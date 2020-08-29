This video could save you from danger during a tire blowout

Chad and Tara of Changing Lanes take wonderful care of their tires. They protect them with UV spray, they check to make sure they’re properly inflated, they constantly check the tread wear and the dates, they don’t drive fast, and they have a TPMS installed… yet they still had a tire blowout.

In their video Chad says, “…The key to whether it (the blowout) makes for a really bad day or just an inconvenience is your preparedness… luckily we were prepared.” Ain’t that the truth! If you’re prepared for a tire blowout, you can conquer that blowout easily.

Watch their video below and take notes, physically or mentally, and remember to go over them every now and again. You can’t ever be too prepared. A tire blowout can be scary, dangerous and even deadly, so being prepared and knowing exactly what to do is key.