Thursday, July 20, 2023

About Blue Ox tow bars, the tow bars of choice for RVers

By Dustin Simpson
A Jeep towing a trailer using Blue Ox tow bars

Blue Ox is the tow bar of choice for RVers. They are made with the highest quality materials and craftsmanship, and they are backed by a lifetime warranty.

Blue Ox has been in the towing business since 1925, built on a long tradition of family values and top-quality products. The company is nearly 100 years old, so it is no wonder why so many people use them! It’s more than just getting you on the road to travel, because they have been on the road forever.

Recently, their training staff visited our store to provide the latest training on a wide variety of Blue Ox hitches, tow bars, brakes, breastplates and accessories to fit any RV, so you’re sure to find the perfect one for your needs.

The blue ox tow bar truck
Travis Weller, Regional Training Specialist at Blue Ox, dropped by today.

In addition to a wide selection of tow bars, they also offer a variety of Blue Ox RV towing products, including drop hitches, brake controllers, and sway control systems.

Travis came out to go over all the new products and provided training on all the Blue Ox line, for weight distribution hitches, fifth wheel hitches and tow bars.

Count on your local Blue Ox dealers like us here at California RV Specialists as your one-stop shop for all your Blue Ox towing needs!

Come by the store to see all the new Blue OX displays and find out more information about their products.

Check out our website for additional details and product info.

This video will give you a little more info on how these tow bars work.

Please follow us on YouTube, see our published articles on RVtravel.com and other social media pages.

Thank you.
Dustin

Dustin Simpson
Dustin Simpsonhttps://calrvspecialists.com/
I have worn many hats in the RV industry through the years. From an RV Technician, Warranty Administrator, Parts Administrator, Parts Manager, Service Manager and now Business Owner. I have even been deemed an RV Expert by the California court system, working on behalf of the customers, dealers, and manufacturers. My repair facility has been servicing customers at the same location since 2003. What sets us apart from the dealerships is we are here to fix and maintain what you have, and not sell you a new one. Whether you own a million-dollar unit or an entry level, my message to you will be the same, it needs to be maintained.
Woman dies in shuttle accident at Winnebago national rally

