Bluetti EB55 portable power station—Off-grid power in a small size

Today’s RV gadget is the Bluetti EB55 portable power station. Among all the various companies that have been making this type of RV gadget, Bluetti is one of the names I think that carries fair recognition. When they reached out to me to ask if I wanted to try this, I figured I’d give it a shot.

As it is, I already have two Jackery 1500 portable power stations and a Ugreen Power Roam 1200. So why add another to my growing fleet of these gadgets? This one is actually smaller and has a few different features. But I also really like the battery chemistry.

Battery chemistry

How the batteries on these things are made and what they’re made of contribute to how well they perform. For example, the Bluetti features a LiFePO4 battery which means the company estimates that you can get 2,500 complete charge and discharge cycles out of it before performance starts to degrade.

This is vastly superior to the Jackery, which promises only 500–800 charge cycles.

Further, this utilizes an MPPT charge controller so you can use the power outlets while also charging the device.

What’s this good for?

For example, let’s say you’re me. First, my condolences. I’m weird. Just ask my wife.

But I took this Bluetti on a recent trip from New Mexico to Indiana, where I also brought my Bodega portable 12-volt cooler. What I did was plug the Bluetti into the power port. (You might think of this as a cigarette lighter adapter, but that’s not what they’re called any longer.) When the truck was running, the Bluetti was charging.

When I shut off the ignition, my cooler kept going thanks to the Bluetti—so none of my road food got warm. Cold sodas and string cheese for the win!

Another thing this device might be good for is if you enjoy boondocking but want to keep something like a CPAP machine going overnight. Obviously, you should know the power consumption of the CPAP. But, from what I could get, the 574-watt hours in the Bluetti should be sufficient to power a CPAP overnight for two nights in a row.

Connections

Another thing I like about this is all the connectors. There are four household outlets (120vac), with two of those having a provision for the ground post. But these devices aren’t grounded, so that’s only there to accommodate the plug.

There are four USB A connectors and one USB C. Finally, there are three 12-volt connectors, one being a power port (like a cigarette lighter) and then two additional 12-volt connections.

Lastly, there’s an induction charging port on the top of this thing. So you could lay a modern cellphone or other device that can utilize this on top and get a charge.

And there’s another use case. If you live where the power can go out, as I did before I moved out of Northern California, this would be a great way to keep cellphones and computers operating during those power outages.

Power to the people

There are two input ports on this for recharging it. One of those is a standard solar connector which can accommodate from 12–28 volts and 8 amps. There’s also an AC adapter input that can accommodate 200 watts max. Using the AC input, you could recharge this in about three hours. That is vastly superior to the estimated 8 hours to recharge my Jackery, although, to be fair, that does have a larger battery.

But you can also use both connections to recharge this device if you’re in a big fat hurry.

Bluetti does sell a portable solar panel to recharge this, but I already have two GoPower Duralight 100 solar suitcase panels, so I just used those. They worked great for recharging the Bluetti.

Conclusions

More and more, these portable power stations are becoming an increasingly useful gadget to have even if you have an RV. But if you’re tent camping, ooh la la—these are terrific.

For example, instead of using one of those portable propane stoves, you could bring along an induction cooktop and power it with this. That would also let you make coffee in the morning using something like the Aeropress.

All of the companies that make these portable power stations make units of various sizes from small to large. This one might be great for tent campers in the examples I cited above, or for RVers who boondock, again, using it for something like CPAP machines or recharging portable electronics.

The only changes I would make might be to cover the unused power outlets, as there are covers over the 12-volt outlet and the inputs. Also, the 12-volt power port adapter cable is pretty darned short, but the cables for plugging into household power to recharge this are pretty long.

Another thing I like is that there’s a handle at the top. But this device, at just 16.5 pounds, is very manageable. As mentioned, I used it to charge my cooler, and it fit nicely in the footwell of the back seat of our truck.

But are these a good idea? Depending on how you enjoy RV travel, I would say a resounding “Yes.”

