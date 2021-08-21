This “boaterhome” travels on land and water

Why tow a boat to the lake when you can drive it? That’s the deal with the “Boaterhome.” It’s a boat, boat trailer and truck (actually a long, stretched van) all in one. Plus it’s a head turner. It’s guaranteed this most unusual RV will draw attention wherever it goes.

Creating a Boaterhome requires taking the cab of a Ford E-series van and extending the chassis in order to accommodate the 28-foot boat. Inside, the boat/RV looks pretty much like any boat or RV — complete with bed, kitchen, bath and all regular amenities. So stay in a campground or moor at a boat dock.

Here’s what the website autoevolution.com says about this very unusual recreation vehicle:

“The Boaterhome is not a new invention. Records are sketchy, but it seems that at least two such companies made a product like this one, with similar names. First, there was the Boaterhome made in Idaho, back in the mid-’80s, followed by the 1996 model Highwave Boatorhome 2000 made by Boatorhome Inc. from Ontario, Canada. The latter was first introduced at the Toronto International Boat Show and then, over in the U.S., at the 55th Miami International Boat Show. The reported price tag for it was $180,000, which would be roughly $312,000 in today’s money, adjusted for inflation.”

It’s reported that there are only about 21 of the unusual vehicles in the world. They occasionally come up for sale. So keep your eyes open and if you want one, maybe you’ll get lucky.

##RVT1014