Bollinger Motors unveils two futuristic electric trucks

By James Raia

Bollinger Motors, founded in 2015 by Robert Bollinger, manufactures the B1 Electric Sport Utility Truck and B2 Electric Pickup Truck.

A 4×4 off-road and street legal, all-wheel-drive electric truck, Bollinger’s utilitarian looks challenge the norms of mainstream truck design.

Headquartered outside of Detroit in Ferndale, Michigan, the Bollinger two-door B1 prototype, unveiled in 2017, is displayed at The Peterson Museum in Los Angeles.

The trucks have a standard ground clearance of 15 inches (with five inches of wiggle room on either side), a 5,201-pound payload capacity and a 7,500-pound towing capacity. The trucks also have a two-speed Hi/Lo gearbox.

With styling similarities to an International, Jeep and Land Rover, the B1 and B2 are 89 inches wide, 208 inches long and classified as class 3 heavy-duty trucks.

The B1 and B2 have an aluminum chassis with the center structure of the vehicle extending from the front bumper to the rear. The trucks have two motors, each producing more than 300 horsepower and a fully hydraulic suspension system.

The truck can lower to 10-inch clearance for help with egress and loading. The truck can also raise for up to 20 inches of clearance, while self-leveling front to back and side to side.

Bollinger estimates approximately a 200-mile driving range on a full charge or a 70 MPGe rating from the EPA. The vehicles are equipped with several levels of chargers. The quickest Level 3 charger will enable a 75-minute recharge time, according to Bollinger. The trucks pull energy from a 120 kWh battery pack mounted in the center floor area of the vehicle.

The B1 and B2 are currently in pre-production mode. The company in November 2019 announced the truck’s debut MSRP of $125,000, with reservations of $1,000 available for the pending two vehicles. Visit Bollinger Motors here.

A podcast with Robert Bollinger, taped at the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show, is featured on TheWeeklyDriverPodcast.

