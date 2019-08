RV Travel Quiz Issue 910

Today’s Prize!

Win these folding, high-power binoculars!

We love giving away stuff! Today, we’re giving away these beautiful, highly rated binoculars. They’re lightweight, compact and will provide brilliant detail at 1,000 yards even in low-light situations.

Who wins?

Having trouble seeing the quiz? Try clicking here

We’ll randomly select a winner from all correctly answered entries received before Sunday, August 18, 2019, at 10 a.m. (Pacific). We use an automatic selection program to ensure fairness.

OFFICIAL RULES