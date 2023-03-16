Boondocking in parking lots not always a wise decision

We found this article on TruckCamperMagazine.com, which is, hands down, the best resource on the Web for owners of truck campers. It’s one example of how selecting a free place to park overnight with an RV can be a challenge. Here is part of what Gordon White wrote in a larger article titled “Free and Safe Places to Park Overnight In an RV.”

He wrote:

A few years ago we pulled into a nearly empty parking lot with a Panera Bread and a Target. The lot was huge and there was a perfect out-of-the-way spot to park the rig. It looked ideal.

We went to dinner at Panera Bread, soaked up some of their WiFi and returned to the camper just as it was getting dark. Then, after what had been a long day of work and travel, we made the decision to stay put overnight. The parking lot was empty and breakfast at Panera sounded wonderful.

About three hours later, we were awakened up by a heavy pounding at the door and a bright flashlight piercing through our camper’s blinds. It was probably an overly aggressive security guard, but the person never verbally identified themselves.

The individual eventually left and we immediately got out of there. Five miles down the road we pulled into a Walmart that we had previously checked out on AllStays.

When we arrived at the Walmart, there were about a half-dozen other RVs all parked quietly. The Walmart security guard drove past, and kept going.

Looking back, we had grown too complacent about parking overnight in places not designated for that purpose. We are much more careful now and only stay in one of the aforementioned establishments – and then only if it checks out on AllStays.

Have you experienced an unexpected knock at the door when staying overnight with your RV in a parking lot? If so, please leave a comment.