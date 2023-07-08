RV Prospector: Adventures in boondocking and prospecting, Part 2

If you missed Randall’s first installment of this series on boondocking and prospecting, click here to read.

The rising sun chased the heavy morning mist into the trees.

I drank camp coffee and thought about moving closer to the bench where we would set up to work the ancient stream gravels. A move would be risky due to the dense foliage upstream along the trail—a trail that was but a vestige of a logging road that ran parallel to the creek. A mountain spring had surfaced in the middle of the old road. I could drive the 4×4 into the site, but the condition of the trail discouraged pulling the camp trailer over it.

At 7 o’clock, Bebe and I lit out on the road and were soon at the location of the trailhead leading into our prospect site. The Forest Service had removed a gravel berm (“Kelly hump”) from the entrance to the trail and widened it. From here, we had about a half-mile hike.

We were back …

For the first time in a year, we were back at the confluence of two major creeks. To the southwest of that point lay the steep bench of ancient stream gravel.

We hiked southeast along the creek at the base of the gravel bench. Immediately we encountered dense brush, stinging nettles, and poison oak growing taller than a man’s head. It was practically impossible to move in the brush. We turned back and climbed onto the trail where a wooden bridge crossed the creek.

While Bebe was busy being a Labrador in the creek, I stood looking up and down the expanse of the old riverbank. My prospecting plan was coming undone. It was conceived in the abstract with no thought to the density and nature of the overgrowth in the watershed nor the sheer difficulty of excavating an undercut of the bench. On top of that, I realized that an undercut would not only be difficult to timber and shore safely but would be extremely difficult to backfill to restore the landscape to its undisturbed state.

A prospector frequently has to modify plans

A prospector is often forced to modify his or her plan to accommodate an inhospitable environment. The ability to improvise is an asset. Within a few minutes, I figured out that digging a set of short shafts down to bedrock would be the way to go in this case. It would be safer and allow much easier backfilling of the diggings after I processed the gold-bearing material. So, I moved in at the almost vertical wall of the bench and began clearing brush and preparing a place to sink the first hole.

I watched out for Bebe and called her in close in case she got a whiff of something and ran off after it. She was good about staying within a few yards as I worked. It always worried me when working on the creek bank, where the noise of the current would prevent me from hearing anything or anyone approaching. Yet I knew that Bebe would and that she would alert me. The question remained: Would she approach or give chase? Good question.

After a few hours, I had cleared the brush and began digging into what was once, in Pleistocene geologic time, a wide, deep gravel bar in a stream that was the size of the Columbia River. I leveled a spot to set a Grizzly Sluice and set some flat rocks upon which to place a Keene sluice in the water. Tomorrow, I needed to bring the sluice boxes and a heavier pick mattock from the truck to loosen the packed gravel. Everything was set to begin serious digging and running of material in the sluices in the morning.

Time to call it a day by the creek

It was 5 o’clock in the afternoon, and the shadows were already growing long on the ridges on either side of the drainage. My hands, arms, and legs were a welter of nettle stings and poison oak welts. Bebe was tuckered out from swimming and snapping at water bugs. She was asleep in the grass at creekside, and when I said we were heading for camp, she arose gingerly and moved slowly, as I did. We would both have sore muscles by nighttime.

Soon back in camp with a fire going, I knew we’d be returning to camp tired and late and had thawed a pan of Trapper’s Stew in the refrigerator. I put it in a Dutch oven over the fire and set sourdough biscuits out to thaw as well. Bebe got a typical fare of grass-fed bison and calves’ liver, broccoli, and sardines, with a little extra in her bowl tonight for the day’s hard Labradoodling.

As dusk settled, we ate by the fire. In the gloaming, I thought of the hard simple work ahead. I tossed Bebe a raw beef rib next to the fire, but she was too tired to chew it. I poured two fingers of Old Forester, drowsily watched the fire die down, and listened to the burble of the creek. An owl hooted low close by in a fir tree.

##RVT1112