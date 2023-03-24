Bowlus first RV manufacturer to go all electric across product line

OXNARD, Calif. , March 21, 2023 — Bowlus, a manufacturer of luxury recreation vehicles, announced last Tuesday its move to be the first fully electric RV company. The move to all-electric follows the success of the Bowlus Volterra, the world’s first all-electric RV, which Bowlus launched last August.

All models, including the Volterra, Terra Firma, and Heritage, will be fully electric. Founder Geneva Long envisioned the move to an all-electric RV ten years ago when she reimagined the original riveted aluminum travel trailer for fully immersive luxury land travel that makes RVing less taxing and more restorative.

Long and her team have engineered the Bowlus brand for lightness with a GVWR ranging from 2,500 lb. to 4,000 lb. depending on the model lineup – about half the weight of existing and concept/ideation trailer trailers – which means the Bowlus is easily towed by the widest range of electric vehicles for ultimate range in the zero-emission luxury camping experience.

The Bowlus Power Management System, with a capacity of up to 17 kWh (depending on model), when combined with Bowlus AeroSolar™, allows travelers to be self-sufficient without needing fossil fuels or campgrounds. This step removes the last inconveniences for luxury travelers. Bowlus has pioneered a long list of firsts, including the first lithium-powered RV that could power air conditioning off-grid in 2016, while much of the industry still presents these features in concept RVs.

“Our move to fully electric is important because it sets a precedent,” said Long. “Where most RV brands use old technology involving propane and gas or traditional batteries, we are making new ground, just like we always have. Picture yourself enjoying nature without the noise of a generator – it’s a fully immersive experience to be all-electric.”

With roots dating back to 1934, Bowlus’ unique trademarked design includes over-the-air updates, the latest in communication systems, luxurious spa-like en-suite features, and premium bedroom and dining areas. Bowlus is known for a history of industry firsts, being the world’s first aluminum-riveted travel trailer. The brand is dedicated to innovation in support of the brand’s mission to elevate and enhance the luxury traveler’s experience.

Last month Bowlus announced its most accessible product, the Heritage edition, with a starting price of $159,000.

SOURCE: Bowlus press release

##RVT1097b