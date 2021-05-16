RVer miscalculates bridge height. Oh, not a pretty result!

For the 162nd time in its history, the Can Opener Bridge in Durham, North Carolina, has claimed another victim, this time an RVer who tried to squeeze through but didn’t quite fit.

As you will see in the short video, the RVer did not take into account the extra height of his fifth wheel trailer from the two air conditioners on top. It’s far from the first time an RVer has made this unfortunate decision.

Since 2008, the folks at 11foot8.com have documented the low-clearance incidents at Durham’s now-infamous Can Opener bridge – the Gregson St. railroad trestle. Its cameras have recorded more than 130 such incidents, from relatively harmless hay bales getting knocked off a truck to spectacular can openers, where the roof of the truck is peeled off by the bridge. Dozens of RVs have also opened up unwanted sun roofs while trying to pass through.

Maybe it’s time for you to measure your own RV so something like this doesn’t happen to you. And be sure you know the height in meters for when you are traveling in Canada.

##RVT1000b