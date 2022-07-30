These pads easily remove bugs from your RV or other vehicle

Bugs. They absolutely are a plague for anyone who cares about how their RV looks. But cleaning them off the rig is no fun. So the folks at Bugs Off® Pads (formerly known as The Love Bug Eraser®) sent me a set of their bug removers to try out. I was really looking forward to doing so… but then I came across campgrounds that wanted no part of cleaning one’s RV.

Where I’ve been camping lately, the combination of factors including the severe water shortages in the West means that washing one’s RV is prohibited. How do I test these out then? And what are they?

Bugs Off Pads are essentially foam-like pads that the company says easily clean bugs off of vehicles including RVs. They state that the pads are usable on any surface and won’t do damage to the vehicle.

So I got an idea. I got a spray bottle from the store and filled it with water and a tiny bit of soap. I spritzed a little of the soapy water and then went over to the front of the RV. Our poor trailer looked like it had been a participant in a bug massacre.

Surprisingly, this method worked very, very well.

I then went and tried it on the grille of the pickup and it, too, dislodged all the dead bugs that had been freeloading since we were in Indiana.

The impressive thing was how easily the bugs came off with the pads. Well, pad. I only had to use one to make the RV look much, much nicer. You can wash them out when done and reuse them. Plus they’re made here in America!

The Bugs Off Pads kit that was sent to me included three pads and a plastic mount that will hold a pad using hook-and-loop fasteners on its surface. This mount can be screwed into a broom handle. I happen to have an extending broom handle with me, so this was the perfect way to reach the top of the trailer.

More uses for Bugs Off Pads

One of the things that really makes me crazy is dead bugs on the truck’s windshield. Those truck stop or gas station squeegees never do a good job of removing them. Using the handle that I have in the truck and the soapy water already in the buckets at the filling stations, you can do a great job of making the windshield usable once again.

The cleaning job will be much more complete when I can drag the trailer into a self-service car wash and actually do a great job. But the Bugs Off Pads work as promised and are really easy to use. I was surprised at how well they worked considering how little water I applied to the surface.

Honestly, I was a bit skeptical at first, but the Bugs Off Pads did what they said and did it well. Now I’m hooked on these. To try them for yourself, they’re available on Amazon.



