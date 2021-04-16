Building an RV park: Bank schmank; and the septic is installed!

By Machelle James

Let’s start this week off with the GOOD NEWS first! AJ and received our Arizona State Transaction Privilege Tax (TPT) License! We now have a license for retail sales and for transient lodging. This means, when we purchase items from a store like Costco or Sam’s Club that we will resell in our store, we do not need to pay tax on these items at time of purchase. We will pay the taxes from the sale of those items that we will sell in the store. The transient tax is what our campers will pay when they stay here and we will then pass those collected taxes along to the state when we file our business taxes.

I am not going to pretend I know everything about taxes. We have an excellent tax accountant that will help guide us in what we need to do to follow the laws and to pay our fair share to the state. I always say to AJ, “It’s a business expense!” He always comes back and says, “You have to have an income for it to be a business expense!” I say it is somewhere in the middle – as how can you start a business without having to buy things FOR the business. We agree to disagree and let the tax experts decide what is deductible and what is not!

Sewer lines installed

Our other good news is our construction crew had the BIG TRACTOR with the ripper attachment come in. They were able to get that hard rock broken up and they had the sewer lines installed where we had to stop last week due to the rock shelf we are on. We now have 41 out of 43 spaces installed for the septic lines.

Special family time

Easter was 2 weeks ago and we celebrated in the Valley with my mom and her husband. Also, you may remember how much Jenna believes in the Easter Bunny as well as all the other holiday characters. Well, she woke up at midnight to see if the Easter Bunny had found her at her grandma’s house. Well, of course he did! There was a nice big basket of goodies for her with a secret egg inside. The secret egg had a message that she had to find a hidden egg at her house in Overgaard. She was so excited to have a surprise waiting for her at home!

When we got home on Sunday night, she jumped out of the truck to search for her hidden egg. She FINALLY found it and it had gift cards inside for her to use at our local restaurants. She was so happy that the Easter Bunny had gifts for her at both houses!

While were in the Valley, our daughter-in-law planned a surprise 30th Birthday Party for our son. I can say he really didn’t know what was being planned. He was with the guys all day and let’s just say he was SUPER surprised to see his family and friends when he walked in the door! The look on his face was PRICELESS!

Heber-Overgaard Chamber of Commerce has a new Secretary

Yesterday was our town’s monthly Chamber of Commerce meeting. Since the word is out about our 4th of July events, we are going to need A LOT of help. We have an estimate of 45-50 thousand people will be here over the 4th of July week. Now our town only has about 4,000 full time residents and 20,000 summer residents. As we were designating what club was in charge of what items, we also had to nominate new board members. Well, I am happy to announce I am the new Secretary for the Chamber of Commerce for the next 2 years! I am looking forward to meeting more of the local business owners and discussing how to improve the events our town has to offer.

Grandson Max is a hit with the local ladies

One last happy note to share. Our grandson Max is here with us for the week and is having the time of his life! He is almost 5 years old and such a sweet child! He absolutely LOVES playing in the dirt, loves throwing rocks and basically anything that has to do with getting dirty! It is so fun to watch him play with the local ladies, as they just adore him!

We have a friend with a secret pirate-themed treehouse up here. Max was able to play in the treehouse and find all the Gold Coins that were hiding in the pirate’s chest. I can say without a doubt, we had the best time laughing, playing and enjoying this time of innocence with Max. He goes home tomorrow and I am sure we will miss his infectious laugh and huge hugs he loves to give.

No word from the bank yet

Now, on to our NOT so happy news. We still have not heard back from the bank. I do not understand what the holdup is. We have left messages, emails, voice messages – and we still haven’t heard if we are funded or not. They said they want to talk with us, but no one has called yet and it is driving us both insane! We’re hesitant to call other brokers at this time as each inquiry dings your credit. We are truly at a loss, as the RV industry is BOOMING! We just read how many RV parks are applying to open up in our state, and 1 out of 3 loan inquiries are in Coconino County!

Not enough RV parks

RV sales are at an ALL TIME HIGH and there are not nearly enough RV parks for these families to visit. The wait list for RV parks is a year long, and there is a dire need for a business like ours. I do hope the banks are aware of this new lifestyle choice and can see the value we have to offer. We do have a plan B, but we cannot move forward until we know for sure if this bank is in or out.

As you can hear in my writing, I am frustrated. Please bear with us as we finagle this process and move forward. We are supposed to start reservations in about 2 weeks for the 4th of July week. AJ is working diligently on our new website and it looks SO good and is super user-friendly.

I hope to hear from the bank before my next article and have HAPPY news to share.

Until then, thank you for following our Campground Journey and See you in the Trees!

AJ, Machelle, Jenna and Max

Machelle James and her husband, AJ, are building, from the ground up, a 15-acre RV park in Heber-Overgaard, Arizona, in the beautiful White Mountains 140 miles from Phoenix. Follow them on Facebook @ AJ’s Getaway RV Park or on Instagram at ajsgetawayrvpark.

