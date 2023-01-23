16 ways bungee cords can make RVing life easier

Bungee cords come in a variety of sizes and strengths (this is the variety pack I like and suggest). You may already use them to secure the RV cupboard doors during travel days by wrapping the cord through the cupboard’s opposing handles. There are so many ways that bungee cords can make RVing easier.

Note: When attempting to fasten a screw or other mounting device to your RV walls, take special care. The walls can be flimsy, and you don’t want to harm your rig.

Hang it up

Lanterns . A bungee cord can brighten up your campsite as it holds a lantern from a nearby tree branch or from the middle of your screened tent.

. A bungee cord can brighten up your campsite as it holds a lantern from a nearby tree branch or from the middle of your screened tent. Hammock . If you’re camped in a spot that allows it, use heavy-duty bungee cords to securely fasten a hammock between trees.

. If you’re camped in a spot that allows it, use heavy-duty bungee cords to securely fasten a hammock between trees. Clothesline . Need to dry those swim towels? A bungee can make a temporary clothesline for you.

. Need to dry those swim towels? A bungee can make a temporary clothesline for you. Cords, hoses, and wires . We use a variety of bungee cords to help corral our electrical cords, hoses, and more in our RV basement. Once secured, we hang the cords, etc., from a pegboard hook.

. We use a variety of bungee cords to help corral our electrical cords, hoses, and more in our RV basement. Once secured, we hang the cords, etc., from a pegboard hook. Paper towels . Run a bungee cord through the paper towel tube and then faster the bungee cord from your grill or picnic table. The towels will be within easy reach and not be blown away by the wind.

. Run a bungee cord through the paper towel tube and then faster the bungee cord from your grill or picnic table. The towels will be within easy reach and not be blown away by the wind. Pan lids. Horizontally fasten two bungees to the inside door of a kitchen cabinet. Slip cooking lids between the cords for easy storage.

Keep it together

Trash can . Keep the outdoor trash can liner secured. Place the liner inside the can as usual. Then pull the liner up and over the top lip of the bin and secure it in place by wrapping a bungee cord around the can and liner. Use two additional cords to keep the lid from blowing away. Hook the cords in the shape of an “x” over the lid and hook the cords on the trash can handles.

. Keep the outdoor trash can liner secured. Place the liner inside the can as usual. Then pull the liner up and over the top lip of the bin and secure it in place by wrapping a bungee cord around the can and liner. Use two additional cords to keep the lid from blowing away. Hook the cords in the shape of an “x” over the lid and hook the cords on the trash can handles. Lawn chair repair . Weave the cords across the backrest or seat of a broken lawn chair for an emergency fix.

. Weave the cords across the backrest or seat of a broken lawn chair for an emergency fix. Grocery bags. Keep those grocery bags upright all the way home from the store. Here’s how: Line up the bags in a row. Thread a cord through the handles of all the bags. Then fasten the cord ends on the hooks found on either side of the truck bed.

Keep those grocery bags upright all the way home from the store. Here’s how: Line up the bags in a row. Thread a cord through the handles of all the bags. Then fasten the cord ends on the hooks found on either side of the truck bed. Fire extinguisher and propane tanks . Use bungee cords to keep fire extinguishers upright and secure. The same goes for propane tanks.

. Use bungee cords to keep fire extinguishers upright and secure. The same goes for propane tanks. Basement items . Keep your water softener, tool chest, and other items upright and secure with a bungee cord. We’ve attached D-rings to the basement walls and fasten bungee cords from the rings.

. Keep your water softener, tool chest, and other items upright and secure with a bungee cord. We’ve attached D-rings to the basement walls and fasten bungee cords from the rings. Tablecloth. Keep your picnic tablecloth in place by wrapping a bungee cord around each end of the table.

Keep your picnic tablecloth in place by wrapping a bungee cord around each end of the table. Shoe holder. Horizontally fasten two cords to a wall near your RV door. Tuck sandals and flip flops behind the cords to keep footwear handy when needed and out of the way when not.

Horizontally fasten two cords to a wall near your RV door. Tuck sandals and flip flops behind the cords to keep footwear handy when needed and out of the way when not. Map trapper . Use a horizontally mounted bungee cord to hold your road atlas, maps, books, and magazines in your RV. Simply open the book and tuck one side behind the cord and let the other side rest outside the cord.

. Use a horizontally mounted bungee cord to hold your road atlas, maps, books, and magazines in your RV. Simply open the book and tuck one side behind the cord and let the other side rest outside the cord. Wheel covers and more . Bungee cords will help secure covers to your RV tires. They can also help secure bicycles, kayaks, or other items you take along when camping.

. Bungee cords will help secure covers to your RV tires. They can also help secure bicycles, kayaks, or other items you take along when camping. Exercise. Bungees can be used in place of exercise tension bands.

Can you add more uses for bungee cords while RVing? Please do so in the comments below.

##RVDT2041